Helen Edwards Dodd
Boaz
Mrs. Helen Edwards Dodd, 88, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service was at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at McRae Chapel. Interment followed in the Forrest Home Cemetery with Bro. David Martin officiating.
Mrs. Dodd was born in Alabama on June 29, 1933, to C.C. and Myrtle Edwards.
Mrs. Dodd is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Annette Dodd, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Mike Eidson, of Albertville; grandchildren, Kevin and Cassandra Eidson, Coty and Sean Thompson, Mary Helen and Jerremy Ferguson, and Jacob and Ashley Dodd; great-grandchildren, Colbe Eidson, Lucas Gross, Haagan Dodd, Harper Dodd, Jace Thompson, and Mason Thompson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Edwards, of Albertville.
Mrs. Dodd was preceded in death by her parents, C.C. and Myrtle Dodd; husband, Wayne Dodd; sisters, Betty Whitten, Louise Buchanan, Mary Lou Moore, Geneva Coley, Billie Bishop; and brother, Marlin Edwards.
Pallbearers were Kevin Eidson, Jacob Dodd, Colbe Eidson, Jerremy Ferguson, Barry Dodd, Jesse Dodd, David Dodd, Edward Green.
In Lieu of flowers donations should be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
2650 Pine St. Albertville, Al. 35950.
C.T. “Tab” Gillilan
Boaz
C.T. “Tab” Gillilan, 82, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial was at Bethel Baptist Church at Steele. Rev. Stanley Naylor and Rev. Shawn Gillilan officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Gillilan; daughter, Sherry Gillilan Bevel; sons, Phil Gillilan (Gail) and Shawn Gillilan (Sandra); five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Thomas B. Hyde
Albertville
Thomas B. Hyde, 75, of Albertville, died May 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two sons, Dewayne Hyde and Greg Hyde; sisters, Margaret Brooks and Anita Sumners; brother, Jerry Hyde; and six grandchildren.
Robert W. Galloway
Boaz
Mr. Robert W. Galloway, 80, of Thomas Avenue, Boaz, died on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral Services were Thursday, April 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church Boaz with Bro. Jonathan Lancaster and Bro. Harold Brown officiating. Interment was in the Hillcrest Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Galloway is survived by his wife, Carolyn Braswell Galloway, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Linda Galloway, and Robert Mark and Renee Galloway, all of Georgia, and Dr. Eric Galloway (Alexandra Marginean), of Boaz; three grandchildren; one great-grandson and sister, Ann Galloway Jackson, of Grant.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church Boaz Build Fund, P.O. Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957.
Martha Francelle
Lester Ingram
Boaz
Mrs. Martha Francelle Lester Ingram, 85, of Boaz, died on Monday, May 2, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service was on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. Shannon Pullen officiating. Interment was in the Bethsaida Cemetery.
Mrs. Ingram is survived by her son, Michael Edwin Ingram, of Boaz; daughter, Debra Leigh Ingram (Neal Thurman Elliott), of Cedar Bluff; one grandchild; and sisters, Mary Brothers and Anita and Monk Langley, all of Boaz.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations Bethsaida Baptist Church.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.