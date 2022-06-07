Earlier this year, Abbott initiated an infant formula recall, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formula.
Food City received a report from a consumer stating they recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula with a recalled lot code from a Food City store.
Customers who recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula should check their product information for the recalled lot code listed below:
Recalled lot code information:
Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 ounces
UPC: 7007455958
Lot Code; 35985K800
Expiration Date: 1 December 2024
Consumers with Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula matching this recalled lot code should not use the product and should immediately return it to any Food City store for a full refund.
For complete information on the Abbott recall, consumers may call Abbott at 1-800-986-8450 or visit www.similacrecall.com. The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:
• The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and
• The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
• The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.