Board approves a premier membership for all full-time ACS employees
The Albertville City School System on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Sand Mountain Park for a “one-of-a-kind” employee wellness program beginning May 1.
Every full-time Albertville City School System employee will receive an individual Premier Membership at no monthly cost and no enrollment fee. If employees wish to upgrade to a Family Premier Membership, it would cost $30 per month for their family members to be added. Detailed instructions for signing up/transferring existing membership will be sent by April 1st to all employees.
“The Albertville City School System recognizes our leadership role within the greater community. Local community partnerships are central to who we are,” Dr. Boyd English, District Superintendent said. “Today, we are proud to partner with Sand Mountain Park to invest in the health and well-being of our 600 employees and their families. Happier, healthier educators ultimately means a better educational experience for all.”
This partnership gives Albertville City Schools employees an opportunity to be a part of the newest sports, recreation and events asset. Sand Mountain Park Family memberships include all immediate family members living in the same household up to the age of 22. While individual memberships provide access for one adult, ages 19 or older.
Premier Membership to Sand Mountain Park includes:
• First opportunity to purchase amphitheater event/concert tickets
• Use of child watch for family members (kids ages 6mos. – 11 years old)
• Two-story Fitness Center with over 100 pieces of equipment
• Initial fitness assessment
• All group exercise classes (Spin, Yoga, Aqua Fit, Body Flow, Body Pump, Body Combat, RPM, and more!)
• 10% discount on food & beverage/retail/birthday parties
• Racquetball courts
• Indoor walking/running track
• Indoor open gym
• Outdoor open turf at the Multi-Purpose fields
• Outdoor sand volleyball courts
• Outdoor basketball courts
• Batting cages
• Indoor Aquatics Center (open year-round)
• Outdoor waterpark including 500’+ foot lazy river and two 25’ waterslides
• Tennis Center (12 hard courts and 4 clay courts)
• Indoor and outdoor pickleball
“Our mission is to dramatically improve the health and economic vitality of the Sand Mountain region, and this partnership contributes greatly to our ability to reach this goal. We are very excited to establish this partnership and continue to cultivate strong community engagement by improving the mental and physical health of the entire region,” stated Patrick O’Brien, General Manager, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2), Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.