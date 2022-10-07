This is an opinion article.
Once when I was about four years old, Daddy got sick and couldn’t go to work for a while. Even though Momma was what people used to call a “housewife,” she took a job for a couple months in the lunchroom at the elementary school in Albertville to help out with the household expenses. I wasn’t old enough for kindergarten yet, so she took me each morning to stay a few hours at my grandpa and grandma Morrow’s house in downtown.
I was thrilled because I loved going there! Each morning, we watched episodes of “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” After our shows went off, I sat with Grandpa on the porch while he played the banjo and shared stories about picking cotton and breaking mules. When he left to walk to town around mid-morning, I stayed with Grandma and listened to her sing old time hymns and talk about Holy Ghost revivals. Visiting their house was always more fun than staying at home.
When I was grown with children of my own, I was a stay-at-home mom during my three kids’ toddler years. From my own childhood, I remembered the importance of a grandparent’s influence on a child and wanted that same experience for my kids. So, I made sure to take time and visit my parents often with my trio and let them stay with them regularly while I ran errands or took a break from parenting.
Josh, Jake and Katie loved their Maw Maw and Poppa and always enjoyed the trip to see them. My dad took the boys fishing and pitched a baseball with them for hours in the backyard. Momma shared her family recipes with my daughter and taught her to bake peanut butter cookies. The kids respected their grandparents and loved them tremendously. Over there, they got undivided attention and were pampered and spoiled.
Grandparents play many roles in the lives of their grandchildren and studies have shown that kids are far more likely to grow up to be loving, confident adults if they had a strong connection with their grandparent as a child. Grandparents offer unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort and life lessons to a child. I can see now that my parents made a significant impact on my three children during the years they spent with them. When they passed away, the kids were not only forced to give up a close relative, they lost two heroes who had cherished them since the day they were born. I remember that same grief when I lost my grandparents back in the 1970s.
As my children grew older and said their “I do’s” to their spouses, I secretly began the countdown for the wait on some grandchildren of my own. I was thrilled when the additions started coming to our family and I took my role seriously. I have four grandsons now…they call me “Nanny.”
My oldest, Dylan, recently turned 16 and keeps the roads hot now that he has four wheels to carry him to a little independence. Between school and a part-time job, I don’t get to see him as often as I’d like anymore. The three younger grandsons, however, are frequent visitors at my back door. They are seven, six and three years old and all live within a two-mile radius from my house.
Jaxtin, Levi and Javin enjoy coming over to ride their bicycles and take a spin on our ATV. We build forts in the living room and play basketball games in the driveway. They know that Nanny always has their favorite snacks and gives them plenty of love and attention. I try my best to be a good mentor, role model, playmate and confident to all of them.
I admit, they wear me out at times, but when their parents come to pick them up and they wrap those little arms around me and beg to stay at Nanny’s house, it warms my heart and assures me that life sure is grand!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.