Sweet Grown Alabama Day is taking place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Albertville Farmers Market. All of the regular vendors will be there as well as stands selling tomatoes, corn, grapes, dog treats, jams, jelly, macarons, homemade soap and honey. This free family friendly event will also have a bounce house, obstacle course, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and free kids farmers market t-shirts. First Baptist Church of Albertville will be giving away 150 $10 gift cards to use at the farmer’s market that day only. There will be only one gift card per family given.
Albertville hosts Sweet Grown Alabama Day Saturday
