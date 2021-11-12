BLOUNTSVILLE - Behind a punishing rushing attack and a swarming defense, the Fyffe Red Devils turned in what head coach Paul Benefield called a "complete" performance in a 43-14 victory over JB Pennington in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Fyffe scored all six of its touchdowns on the ground, getting two each from Kyle Dukes and Logan Anderson, and as a team racked up 402 yards on the ground on 55 attempts.
"I was a little concerned being on the road," Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. "These young kids, some of them hadn't played so well earlier in the year, but they've grown up some. Complete performance, I thought we played well on both sides of the ball ... just mighty proud of them."
With the win, Fyffe advances to next week's quarterfinal round where they will host Saks, a 36-22 winner over Oakman.
The Red Devils wasted little time establishing the tone for the game, with Anderson surging up the middle on the game's second play for a 47-yard score and a 6-0 lead Fyffe never relinquished.
For the remainder of the first, the defenses shined, with Fyffe forcing a punt and a turnover on downs, and Pennington stopping the Devils on downs at the Tigers' 17.
But in the second quarter Fyffe's rushing attack took over for good.
Facing fourth and five at the Pennington 40, Fyffe converted, then got a 19-yard pinball run from Anderson to set up first and goal. Dukes plowed in from five yards out to make it 14-0 after the two pointer.
Another Fyffe stop gave the Devils the ball at their own 48 on the ensuing series, seeing Anderson score up the middle from 10 yards to push the lead to 22-0. Anderson racked up 116 yards on 14 carries in addition the two scores.
Then it was the Fyffe defense's turn to make a big play, as Jake Wooden stripped a Pennington runner and recovered the fumble, giving Fyffe the ball back in Pennington territory and under four minutes remaining in the half.
A methodical drive went 45 yards before Will Stephens went around the left side from six yards out with just 15 seconds left in the half to make it 30-0, effectively putting the game out of reach. In the opening half, Fyffe ran 39 plays to Pennington's 17.
Out of the halftime break, Fyffe forced another punt from the Tigers, then got a big play from Dukes to cap his evening.
From his own 40, Dukes fielded a low snap that threw off the timing of the play. Dukes improvised, running up the middle, breaking a pair of tackles before turning on the speed and outrunning the defense for a 60-yard score and a 37-0 lead. Dukes led all rushers in the game, finishing with 139 yards on 14 carries.
Fyffe's final score came on its next possession when Brodie Hicks found his way in from six yards out for a 43-0 lead heading to the fourth.
"That's kind of the way we've been all year," Benefield said of the rushing attack. "I try to rotate tailbacks to keep them fresh. Kyle Dukes has run heavy all year, he's a bulldozer, then Brodie and Logan compliment each other, those guys are just getting better and better."
Pennington got a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, with Hayden Floyd hitting Carter Heptinstall for a 21-yard pass, then Floyd scoring from six yards out to cap the evening. Floyd finished the game 12 of 24 for 203 yards, most of those yards coming in the fourth quarter against the Red Devil reserves.
