An Albertville man remains in the Marshall County Jail after he was indicted on several sexual-related charges.
According to Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos, Patrick Alexis, 38, of Albertville, was arrested Wednesday after a recent grand jury handed down four indictments against him.
Alexis was indicted on first-degree rape, sexual torture, sexual extortion and second-degree domestic violence charges.
Amos said the indictments stem from a monthslong investigation into allegations made against him by a former adult, female domestic partner.
Alexis was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains lodged in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
A person commits the crime of sexual extortion – a Class B felony - if he/she knowingly causes another person to engage in sexual intercourse, sexual contact, or in a sexual act or to produce any photograph, digital image, video, film, or other recording of any person, whether recognizable or not, engaged in any act of sexual intercourse, abuse, nudity or other sexual conduct by transmitting any communication containing any threat to injury the body, property or reputation of any person.
Class B felonies could result in a sentence of between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines up to $30,000.
Sexual torture is a Class A felony, punishable by a sentence of 10 to 99 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.