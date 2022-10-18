This article is an opinion.
Something isn’t right.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley surprised quite a few people across the community last week when she made her plea to the Marshall County Commission to impose a countywide 1-cent sales tax increase in an effort to provide more funding for her district.
While one could argue there should have been more transparency and notification of the district’s proposal beforehand, there is a much bigger issue at hand.
“According to a 2017 analysis from the Marshall County BOE, Marshall County Schools received only $226.06 per student through sales tax revenue. In comparison, Guntersville received approximately $1,456.87 per student, Arab got $1,047.01 per student, Boaz received $895.65 per student and Albertville got about $744.20 per student.”
There are almost as many kids enrolled in the Marshall County Schools System across four major areas (Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Douglas and Grant) as there are in Albertville City Schools, yet there’s a $500 difference in funding through sales tax revenue per student.
Also, there are almost as many kids enrolled in the Marshall County Schools System as there are in Arab, Boaz and Guntersville districts combined, yet there’s such a wide gap in revenue — more than $1,000 in some instances — received per student. And as a result, there appears to be an even wider gap in the quality of facilities.
How is this fair to county schools’ students and teachers? No, the better question is, how did we get to this point?
I graduated from Douglas High School in 2012, which is in the Marshall County Schools System. I have a parent and other family members who work in the county school system. I know first-hand of the struggles the district has faced over the years, and, frankly, it’s the fault of former legislators.
There is no reason for there to be five separate school systems in a county of less than 100,000 people, and for the state to allow that to happen so many decades ago is embarrassing. And I mean that literally. I’ve heard several accounts of teachers and administrators attending conventions in which others have laughed saying, “Oh, they’re from Marshall County — the county that has a school system for every city.”
Now, this is in no way a knock at Albertville, Arab, Boaz or Guntersville schools. They have tremendous school systems, but it’s because they currently get hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue thanks to unincorporated county taxpayers having to spend their money inside city limits. And in some cases, they don’t realize they’re spending money in the “city limits.” Apparently, there’s a store in the High Point community — smack dab in the middle of unincorporated Marshall County, Alabama — that is technically Albertville city limits, as it was annexed for tax revenue purposes. And that’s just one example.
So, what’s the right thing to do? Should the commission approve the tax increase? Would that be the best choice? Honestly, I can’t say I’m sure one way or the other. To paraphrase a coworker, there’s never a “right time” to call for a tax increase, but I would think, given the state of the economy, now definitely doesn’t seem like the right time.
Marshall County boasts a population of approximately 98,530. This proposed 1-cent sales tax increase is projected to produce an additional $15 million countywide, which, as a reminder, would be shared among all school systems located within the county based on average daily attendance.
If basic math serves me right, that’s a little more than $150 in extra spending per Marshall County resident per year, but obviously that could be more or less as some people will spend more and others will spend less. And that doesn’t factor in visitors.
While that doesn’t seem like much, it could actually be considered a lot to ask when the county’s average annual income per capita is $25,861, and the county’s poverty rate is already at 15%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Something that should also be considered — as another resident mentioned during last week’s meeting — is allowing alcohol sales in unincorporated Marshall County. With all cities now allowing alcohol sales seven days a week, there’s no telling how much revenue the unincorporated parts of the county are missing out on. But, then again, who’s to say future alcohol stores won’t be annexed, too?
One way or another, something must to be done — and soon — to better serve the students and teachers of our county school system.
Agree or disagree, I encourage readers and all concerned residents alike to voice their thoughts on this issue to city and county leaders, and our legislators, too.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
