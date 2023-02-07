There is no such dog as pit bull terrier.
There is a bull terrier and there is a pit bull.
Wikipedia has separate articles.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bull_Terrier
“A Bull Terrier has an even temperament and is amenable to discipline.” Wikipedia
This poor animal did not have to be killed since there are rescue groups.
Dogs aren’t naturally mean.
We make them mean so they will fight in illegal pits.
We adopted a bull terrier.
Bella is one and is one of the sweetest dogs we’ve ever rescued.
We have been rescuing dogs and cats since 1985.
Chief Michael Anderson
Ohatchee, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.