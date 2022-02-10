A season ago, Albertville’s Amiah Murray established herself as one of the top jumpers in the area, consistently putting herself on the podium throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons.
This past weekend in Birmingham, Murray added the title of State Champion to her growing resume, dominating the competition at the 7A Indoor State Championship Meet and claiming the triple jump title.
Murray trained privately for the indoor season, which helped elevate her to the title during Saturday’s meet.
“Everyday she was consistently practicing, consistently getting ready, and consistently trying to be better than the next person,” first-year Albertville track and field coach Sean Watson said. “All season long she has been in the Top-3 slots, and the majority of them she was winning by far. We knew she had a good shot of being victorious at the end.”
Murray opened the event by leaping to a mark of 35 feet, two and a half inches in the qualifying round, giving her the top seed in the event, and putting her more than three inches clear of the next closest competitor heading to the finals.
She then found another gear in the finals, setting a personal best with a distance of 36 feet, seven and a half inches, winning the title by nearly two and a half feet over the runner up.
Watson said her work with assistant coach Clay Mitchell, who worked with Murray almost daily and was at nearly every meet with her, helped elevate her during this indoor season.
With indoor season in the books, Watson said that Murray is one of the track and field team’s top athletes, and that she will be leaned on heavily as the outdoor season gets underway, with Murray realizing the competition gets tougher during the outdoor season.
“I talked to her (Monday) about how she feels about how the outdoor season will be,” Watson said. “She’s going to continue to get stronger and faster, more athletic, to see what else she can achieve. She’s one of the most athletic people on our team overall, so I expect her to compete in multiple events. She can be a sprinter, or any other jumps she might want to do. We’ll lean on her a lot to help with the team, and to help with the younger athletes. Seeing her do something like that, it helps make her a leader.”
While Murray lept to the title Saturday, she wasn’t the only loca jumper to have a strong weekend in Birmingham.
Jadyn Bonds of Guntersville, last year’s champion in the high jump at 5A, continued her strong career in the event, leaping to second place this year and a silver medal.
Bonds twice cleared five foot four inches, finishing second by two inches to UMS-Wright’s Dorsey Parker, but beating the third-place finisher by four inches. Bonds was also finalst in the long jump where she was 10th with a mark of 15 feet, and 10th in the triple jump, reaching 31 feet five and three quarter inches in the finals.
Other notable performances on the weekend included Albertville runner Daniel Leija, who set personal bests and school records in the 800 and 1,600 meter runs, finishing in the Top-15 in both events. Leija posted a time of 2:03.77 in the 800 finals, and a time of 4:41.07 in the 1,600 finals.
Anna Waldrop of Guntersville posted a Top-10 showing in the shot put, tossing 28 feet, nine and three quarter inches in the finals to take ninth. Guntersville’s 4x800 girl’s relay team of Lauren Barrentine, Annelise Bradshaw, Kenlie Nelson, and Chelsea Saucedo scored a point for the Wildcats with an eighth-place showing and a time of 11:29.26.
