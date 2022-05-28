This is an opinion column.
I’ve always loved playing in creeks, and what is a river if not a really big creek? Thanks to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s media day event, I got to take a free trip down the Ocoee River in Tennessee. But instead of catching crawdads, I would be catching my breath and paddling for my life, and enjoying (almost) every minute of it.
During peak rafting season, the Ocoee River, specifically the section with the Olympic challenge course near Ducktown, Tennessee, sees hundreds of rafters and kayakers run the rapids each day, many of them first-timers. With the protection of a helmet and life jacket, a common mantra heard around the river is you are more likely to get hurt on your drive to the Ocoee than you are rafting down it. This should do more to scare us from ever getting behind the wheel again, but it can be comforting when compared to things you don’t do every day.
Last Monday, I set out at 5 a.m. and drove from Albertville through Chattanooga to the Ocoee River Middle Put-in in Polk County, Tennessee. I didn’t think twice about any vehicular danger but the thought of drowning or losing all my teeth if I were to meet a giant wet boulder face first on the river was more front of mind.
I reminded myself of the 1000s of people who have survived the river each year — I didn’t look up how many had died until after the trip — and that it’s all in good fun. And it really was fun; a sustained, icey adrenaline rush out in nature. Sure beats sitting in the office reading the minutes from the last council meeting.
So there I was, now at the upper section of the Ocoee River, having just heard a safety briefing on how best to stay alive and in the raft, during which I whacked my 17-year veteran river guide in the eye with a paddle after being told that that very thing could happen if I’m not careful to only hold it by the t-grip, also having just signed my rights away on one of those death waivers, I climbed into the front of a hunter-orange-colored “Bigfoot” raft backwards and blasted off on down the river.
The first thing I noticed is how cold the water was — like how can water be this cold and still be moving, kind of cold. The second thing was “I wonder if we’re going to hit that big rock right in front of us.” And we didn’t, thankfully.
So the start was, like the water, pretty chill. Enough to get us acclimated and let us practice paddling in sync and go over the commands again.
‘Two forward’ meant to paddle two strokes ahead, but doing so at the exact same time as the guy next to me — Drew, a University of Tennessee grad (GO VOLS!) and mechanical engineer with TVA working on expanding the electric car charging station program — so as not to look like, as our guide so lovingly yelled, “a drunk spider.”
There were also commands to paddle backwards, lean one way or the other, but the worst one of all was the command to “get down.”
That’s because it usually meant we were going over a particularly awful spot, and if you did not get down you would be getting out, involuntarily. It also meant I had to quickly squeeze into an area the size of a pizza box and lock arms with my paddling partner.
It came in handy though much farther down the river on the lower section when, after being ordered to get down and lock arms, the raft took a drop, went under water, then on its side and in the air, throwing me one way and Drew over the other. Yet somehow we managed to stay aboard, our arms locked and intact.
This was near a spot called Broken Nose — the rapids have a lot of funky names, most of which I forgot — on the half of the river I was told was “more tame” than the upper part, which had lots of class 4 rapids with names like “screaming left hand turn” and “Godzilla,” not to mention a section specifically designed to challenge world class Olympic athletes, a designation I’m a ways away from claiming to say the least despite earning gold in my Boy Scout canoeing merit badge.
That Olympic challenge part, which runs from a section called Mickey’s to Roach Motel, had me the most anxious. Our guide gave us a quick pep talk that was more like a warning right before we hit the rapids there. But it all happened so fast and my eyes were either closed to keep from losing my contacts or on Drew to try to paddle at the same time. And though I very much felt the giant walls of waves hit me — knocking me back and making it next to impossible to paddle — it didn’t seem so bad over all once we entered calmer water and I could orient myself.
A crowd of people had gathered on the rocks beside the river at the Olympic section, there to help us or anyone who takes a swim in the rapids, or so I thought. Apparently, there’s usually a decent sized crowd there on rafting days, often with tents and lawn chairs, and while I’m sure they’d help someone instead of watching them outright drown, they’re really there for the show, to witness the carnage that often ensues at those particular rapids. Youtube’s got plenty of rafting wipe out videos at that spot if you want to see for yourself.
After getting through that, I felt like I could conquer anything, that I had, in fact, tamed the river. And with my adrenaline pumping, we all jumped out of the raft and floated down to lunch. It would turn out that break would be exactly what I wouldn’t need. The thing about adrenaline, once it subsides after a sharp spike like that, it can make you feel like you just finished Thanksgiving dinner.
Back on the river about to paddle through some rapids, I felt sluggish, my consciousness somewhere deep in my body instead of front and center in my brain where it needed to be. It was hard to stay focused and not just want to drift. Our guide said we looked like a drunk spider again, so, perhaps to wake us up, we paddled against the river into an eddy to surf in place at a small waterfall that, hitting the side of the raft, shot up into my face while I was in the ‘get down’ position. It was not unlike being waterboarded, I imagine. As comparatively lame as that might seem, it was the only real time I had to push down a wave of panic. The second time was when we nearly flipped out of the raft, as I already mentioned, but after that, it was a smoother ride.
Before the last two rapids — one was called the Buzzsaw, I think — we floated calmly along one of the shallowest parts of the river and got to take in the pristine scenery. It was another chance to get out of the raft and swim a little, but I suspected the getting back in part to be no picnic.
We made up for that leisurely float right at the end, by which time I was ready to be back on dry land.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
