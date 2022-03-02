Behind a big third inning, Boaz rolled to a 15-3 win over visiting Arab on Tuesday afternoon.
Boaz got on the board in the first inning when Kylan Hornbuckle drove in one for the early lead.
Boaz then blew the game open when the Pirates put up six runs in the third inning. Hornbuckle, Bo Hester, Tyler Whaley, Tyler Pierce, and Braden Estes all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Boaz collected 15 hits in the win, with Hester, Cade Whorton, Whaley, Estes, Hornbuckle, and Noah Long all collecting multiple hits for the Pirates. Whorton and Hester each managed three hits to lead Boaz.
Branson Honea was the winning pitcher for Boaz. The bulldog surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four, while the Pirate defense helped behind him, playing error-free baseball.
