Boaz’s own Timothy F. Bishop was recently appointed Director of Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence (SMDC) in Huntsville. His military career has taken him all over the world, from Germany to Afghanistan to Orlando. But now he’s happy to be back home in north Alabama in a position to continue his mission of protecting America.
Bishop wears many hats as director of SMDC. According to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command website, he oversees “space and strategic missile defense doctrine and training, concept development, decision support, the Army Capability Managers for Space and High Altitude and Strategic Missile Defense, and Army space personnel development and is the executive agent responsible for Army space operations officers.” In short, Bishop ensures the SMDC is successful in supporting and training ground forces using resources and data derived from assets in space and elsewhere.
Getting where he is now required a lot of hard work, a lot of learning and the right timing. Growing up on the corner of Highland and Oak Street in Boaz, Bishop said his dream job as a child was to become a dentist. Instead, he studied engineering at Snead State Community College after graduating from Boaz High School and earned a full electrical and computer engineering degree from the University of Alabama Huntsville in 1987.
“I started out thinking I was going to be a dentist and transitioned to engineering, but I love the technical piece of the job. I love taking things apart and putting them back together, doing things myself with my own hands,” Bishop told The Reporter.
While finishing up his final credits at UAH, Bishop got his first job at the Mission and Space Intelligence Center in Huntsville, which built threat replications for U.S. Army testing and training.
“We bought or built replications of foreign weapon systems so that we could use those systems in operational testing of our blue platforms,” he said.
In 1992, Bishop made the move to the Threat Systems Management Office where he continued to work with threat replications.
“That’s where I got my introduction to the world,” he said. “I traveled all over the world buying foreign weapons systems. And then I was fortunate enough to be selected to go to the Army War College.”
He earned his master’s in strategic communications at the U.S. Army War College in 2007 after serving in Afghanistan overseeing a Russian aircraft wing helping the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Afghan Ministry of Interior fly MI17 helicopters.
“From there the road starts jumping around,” he said.
After graduating from the War College, he was stationed at an “outstanding assignment” in Heidelberg, Germany, then worked a couple of years in Norfolk, Virginia, focusing on cyber security issues before eventually making his way back to where he started in Huntsville.
Now as the director of SMDC, Bishop said he’s seen many changes throughout his career, particularly in the past few years.
“The Army’s in its biggest change in 40 years from a modernization perspective, and we’ve been in that now for almost five years,” he said. “… The rush for technology has put everybody in that fast-paced movement for the last five years.”
He said new technology has changed the game in terms of warfare and potential threats to the U.S., giving other countries similar military capabilities that were not long ago unattainable.
“When I first started working in the defense industry from a technology perspective, there were not that many countries that would be considered peer to the United States and the technology and capability that it has,” he said. “I think that is the thing that has changed the most.”
He continued, “Unfortunately, it’s hard to say this, but we have peer competitors out there that have, through whatever means, been able to get access to the technology and they have the same or similar, and in some cases, may be leading the technology areas that we have from a defense perspective. That technology race has gotten much tighter.”
When he first started his career, he said the Army was getting it’s first desktop computers. Now, nearly everyone has advanced technology in their own pockets, a convenience that may have some unrealized consequences.
“The other thing that kind of scares with regard to where technology was then to where it’s at now is most people don’t understand what they’re giving up when they hit that little button that says ‘Do you accept?’” Bishop said.
He said he understands the threat better than most having overseen various cyber red teams, which assess networks and computer capabilities for potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors.
“I learned a lot about how important it is to say ‘no’ on some of those things because you don’t realize how much information you’re giving up,” he said.
Despite its risks, Bishop said the growth in technology is one of the main reasons he’s still in his line of work along with the sense of pride in aiding those soldiers who protect the homeland.
“These folks go out and provide the blanket of security for the very life that we all live. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to serve and provide the capability that brings them home,” he said. “… It’s one of those things that makes you feel good about what you do. I always say you got to love the job that you’re doing or you can’t give it 100%. I feel like I can give 150% because I love what I do every day.”
Even with the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Bishop said he’s felt little added pressure in his job.
“From a government perspective, there are a lot of things we’re being asked to do,” he said. “I wouldn’t say that there’s more pressure. We’re just being asked to provide the information that we have been doing every single day. It’s just more about making sure we have the latest information… We all have a mission. We all know what we do. We’ve been training for it every single day. The soldiers have, the civilians have — it’s just the tempo increases. We’re always ready.”
Bishop has earned several awards and recognitions during his career including the Superior Civilian Service Award from Installation Management Command – Europe; Top 10 Outstanding Personnel of the Year from Army Test and Evaluation Command; and the Global War on Terrorism Medal awarded by the Department of Defense.
He officially took over as director of the SMDC in February with a three-year contract. So far, he said it’s been a welcoming experience filled with lots of new information to master.
“I’m back home. I’m really comfortable… SMDC has given me no excuse but to love the mission I am doing today,” he said. “… I look forward to the future.
“What I really look forward to the most is that I don’t know what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.