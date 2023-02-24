GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity baseball team rolled to a 6-0 lead after an inning and never looked back in whipping Ider 13-3 on Thursday afternoon in its 2023 season opener.
The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 9-1 after two innings. The Hornets trimmed it to 9-3 in the fourth inning, but Geraldine pushed across four runs in the home half of the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Garrett Christie pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs. He scattered five hits, walked one and gave up one earned run. He struck out four.
Eli Slaton paced Geraldine at the plate by batting 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs.
Austyn Banks was 1-for-1 with an RBI and one run, and Brodie Norwood closed 1-for-1 with three walks, two RBIs and one run.
Kaden Walters batted 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run, and Christie was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Kobe Hill scored three runs and walked once, and Jon Beck Wade scored two runs and walked once. Braylon Fricks contributed an RBI.
Geraldine played at Collinsville on Friday and travels to Douglas for a doubleheader on Thursday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.