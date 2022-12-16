BOAZ, Ala. — Peoples Independent Bank (PIB) recently continued a tradition of giving this holiday season with donations to six different charitable organizations.
PIB Vice President Jack Hancock said the bank established such a tradition several years ago, when the staff opted not to have a “big Christmas party” and, instead, give those funds to a good cause.
“With these donations, we’re just helping people that simply need help,” he said. “We hope this inspires and challenges others to do the same.”
Hancock said all branches of PIB, including Boaz, Douglas, Hokes Bluff, Scottsboro, Fyffe, Powell, Steele, Gurley and Sylvania, would be donating to charities of each branch’s choice. Amounts were not disclosed.
The Boaz office Thursday presented donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, Neighborhood Bridges, Marshall County Homeless Ministries, Marshall County Christmas Coalition, Boaz High School’s Pirate Pantry and Snead State Community College’s Parson Pantry.
The Parson Pantry is fairly new to Snead State, said President Dr. Joe Whitmore, providing food, school supplies and other needed items to the college’s student body. It was established in March.
“You just don’t know the condition of a student,” he said. “This is just a way to help those kids in need.”
According to a study by the college, approximately 45% of Snead State’s students are “food insecure,” said pantry organizer Caitlin Dickerson.
Donations, including any hygiene or toiletry items, non-perishable food items and school supplies, are accepted by the pantry at Campus Engagement, located at the first floor of the McCain Center, 102 Elder St, Boaz. Monetary or gift card donations are also accepted.
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson praised the bank for its continual support of the community.
“We’re blessed to have PIB as part of Boaz and part of this community,” she said. “When you walk in, you’re made to feel at home. That’s no normal; it doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar echoed Johnson’s sentiments.
“It extends beyond this city and county,” Dyar said. “Thank you for all you do … They’re more than givers at his bank. They’re encouragers.”
