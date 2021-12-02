This is an opinion column.
Back in 1921, my grandfather, R.C. Morrow, was a farmer in the Bonds Chapel community near Guntersville. The unexpected death of his young wife had recently made him a widower at the young age of just 28.
After a few short months of not enjoying the single life, he decided he was ready to get married again and assumed a church would be the best place to find a good, decent wife. He didn’t attend any place of worship on a regular basis, but when he did, he occupied a pew at a small church near his farm. However, in search of new faces, he decided to travel across town to a larger church on his quest for a bride.
He was so excited to find exactly what he was looking for that first Sunday morning…a beautiful, young girl who stood in front of the congregation and sang his favorite hymn, “Amazing Grace.” Dollie Hampton was just 16 years old, but he fell in love with her at first sight. He introduced himself and they talked after the service until her waiting parents insisted that she join them in the wagon to head home.
My grandpa couldn’t wait to return to the church the following two Sundays to visit his girl again. It was clear to everyone there that the young couple was smitten with each other.
Dollie’s mother, however, was very adamant to keep the two apart. She strongly protested her daughter getting involved with a man 12 years her senior, and especially one who had previously been married. But her disapproval had no bearings on the lovebirds and they secretly planned their elopement.
Just three weeks after their first meeting, Grandpa drove his wagon to the Hampton’s farm. His fiancé was waiting for him and they headed to the courthouse in Guntersville. Within an hour they exchanged hasty vows and were proclaimed man and wife by the local justice of the peace. When they left the building, hand in hand, Dollie was shocked to see her mother waiting outside.
“You’ll be sorry,” Mrs. Hampton told her. Dollie just laughed and gave her a kiss on the cheek.
On the long ride home, Grandpa had a twinkle in his eyes and a smile from ear to ear on his face. He told his young wife that he had a big surprise for her at his farm and despite her pleading, he offered no hints.
When they finally arrived, he picked her up off the wagon seat and carried her to the front door. Pushing it open with his boot, he yelled, “Surprise!” My grandma Dollie said all she could think about was her mother’s warning when she saw the five children huddled around the kitchen table. There were three boys and two girls… all appeared to be under the age of five or six.
“Are these yours?” she asked. “They are ours now,” he laughed. She desperately wanted to run out the door and race back home, but she knew those little faces would haunt her for the rest of her life if she did. So, she put on an apron and commenced to cooking supper for her new family while Grandpa picked up a banjo and sang a few tunes for her and the kids.
My grandparents were married for 57 years and had eight more children together of which my mother was the youngest girl. Hand in hand they made it through the bad times as well as enjoying the good times...and Grandma said she learned to appreciate any surprises from Grandpa.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
