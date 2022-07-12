Incredible is the only word Jeff Butts and Chad Hallcox can use to describe their journey as a kidney donor and recipient.
Hallcox, pastor of Trinity Tabernacle Church of God in Albertville, has battled declining kidney function for years and put out a request earlier this year for people to pray about possibly donating a kidney to him.
About 10 people stepped up, offering to undergo the extensive testing needed to become a potential donor. One of those was Jeff Butts, Hallcox’s associate pastor at the church.
Butts’ son, Jericho, married Hallcox’s daughter, Corey, about a year ago making the men part of the same family.
“Never would I have imagined we would be compatible donor/recipient,” Butts said. “Chad announced months ago that he needed people to step forward to be tested. I told him I would pray about it. Three weeks later, God told me to do it, but Chad said I had to wait and be the last one tested. I needed to be at the church to run the church.
“But here we are. God told me I needed to do it and it worked out. It’s incredible.”
Surgery
Hallcox and Butts will travel to Chattanooga to Erlanger Medical Center July 26 in anticipation of the surgery set for July 27. Surgery had been slated for July 18, but Hallcox tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days, forcing a scheduling change.
Butts will undergo surgery first at 9 a.m., harvesting a kidney to be placed in Hallcox later. The surgery is expected to last about four hours.
“He will get a Hero Walk as he goes into surgery,” Hallcox said. “The nurses, doctors, family and staff will line the halls and cheer him as he goes to surgery.”
Once Butts’ surgery is complete and he leaves recovery, he will be wheeled to see Hallcox prior to his surgery to receive the kidney.
“It will be good to see him for a minute before I go to surgery,” Hallcox said. “It will mean a lot to me to see him.”
Both men will stay at the hospital following the procedures. Hallcox will remain in ICU for three days and the hospital for an additional four or five days, depending on his recovery. He will be closely monitored for signs of infection and organ rejection.
Butts will be in the hospital for a few days but will remain in a nearby hospital for a few more days before returning home.
Once at home, Butts can receive visitors, but Hallcox will remain in quarantine for four to six weeks.
“I plan to preach the weekend of Sept. 2,” he said. “That is the plan right now.”
Hallcox said several fellow pastors and friends have volunteers to step up and cover the pulpit during his absence.
“It is really cool,” he said. “Ryan Bristow, Tracy Cheek and several others have said they will come and preach a week. I’ve got a good bunch of guys that are willing to help me out.”
Transplant journey
Hallcox said a history of uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes took a toll on his body. Added to that a severe bout of COVID-19 and pneumonia caused his kidney function to go down.
“When your kidneys go bad and if you don’t get miracle, they don’t improve, and they don’t grow back,” Hallcox said.
“Right now, I have days where even just driving down the street is too much. I’ve had to give most of the driving duties to my wife. There are other days I can do all my normal activities.
“The biggest effect of this on me is the extreme fatigue.”
Hallcox said he watched his mother endure dialysis and his uncle had a kidney transplant a few years ago after undergoing dialysis.
“I didn’t want to go on dialysis,” Hallcox said. “I’ve seen what a toll it takes on a person.”
Four volunteers underwent testing to be a potential donor and four were deemed a match.
The first volunteer went through the entire testing process to be told it wasn’t the perfect scenario.
A second person began the testing process but discovered something during extensive blook tests that would prevent him from donation.
Donor number three – Butts – underwent testing and was deemed to be “healthy as a horse” and a perfect match for Hallcox.
“He’s a longtime friend, ministry partner and father-in-law to our daughter Corey,” Hallcox said. “God has brought this friendship full circle and orchestrated this all. Who knew when we all met many years ago that God had set us up? He’s awesome like that.”
Butts said he is “excited, nervous, all of the above” about the upcoming surgery, but is ready.
“There has been more extensive testing than you can imagine,” Butts said. “I never had an idea this would turn out this way, but we give God the glory.”
