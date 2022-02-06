To jump start the 74th year of the NASCAR Cup Series, the premier division is ushering in a new era for the sport that is shaking up the status quo. A new car debuts on a new track, with the much anticipated Next Gen car seeing its first on-track competition at the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
On February 6, at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum fires the engines on the 2022 season at a track other than Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for the first time since 1981 when the series opened its schedule at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway.
This weekend’s event will be the 44th annual non-points exhibition race that has been hosted by the NASCAR Cup Series since 1979. The L.A. Memorial Coliseum is the third different venue to hold the Busch Light Clash – Daytona International Speedway hosted the event from 1979 to 2020 and then the Daytona Road Course put on the race in 2021.
With more than two years in development, the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car, an entirely new racecar, and the seventh version of the stock car NASCAR has introduced since 1949, has arrived and will compete for the first time this weekend at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
NASCAR, drivers, teams and the entire industry have worked countless hours to get to this debut. With each version of the stock car NASCAR has introduced it has been an improvement from its predecessor, but the Next Gen car is a massive leap forward, as never in NASCAR’s 73 prior years has this much time and energy been spent to bring a car from concept to reality.
While the Gen 6 car provided outstanding competition during its time in the series, NASCAR made the decision to overhaul the car with the help from the manufacturers and the teams and as a result things like the H-pattern shifter, five-lug wheels, and even centered door numbers are no more. Instead, Next Gen is equipped with a sequential shifter, a single center-lock wheel nut, 670-horsepower engines, and car numbers just behind the front wheels. But that’s not all, the Next Gen car also boasts rack-and-pinion steering which replaces the recirculating ball, an independent rear suspension upgrade from the full floating axle, carbon fiber-reinforced body panels, and a rear-end diffuser. All of these updates were made in the spirit to increase competition on the track.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been a familiar name in sports for nearly 100 years, having been home to two Olympic Games, two NFL Super Bowls, the 1959 World Series and several collegiate and professional teams such as the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It has also hosted many memorable and historic events that include the first ever Papal Mass by John Paul II in 1987, Nelson Mandela’s return to the United States and sold-out concerts by big names like the Rolling Stones and Metallica.
Its size and location, combined with its history, has made it iconic, even earning a State and Federal Historic Landmark title in 1984.
Now, NASCAR will be making its first trip to this storied venue to bring the fun and excitement of stock car racing to Angelenos and fans alike. The Coliseum has been transformed from its typically gold and USC cardinal-painted football field to a quarter-mile short track where drivers will debut the new Next Gen cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.