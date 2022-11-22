GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — United Way of Marshall County will soon hold its annual community food drive to help food pantries and partner agencies stock up on basic food items for the holiday season.
Slated for Dec. 6, volunteers will be stationed at various locations across the county to collect food donations in an effort to help fill the table for area families in need.
“Local food pantries have seen the demand for food increase sharply due to the rising price of essentials,” a United Way news release stated. “All items collected will stay in our community to help feed our neighbors in need.”
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., United Way volunteers will accept donations at all Mitchell Grocery store locations, including Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville Foodland stores, Dennis Foodland in Grant, Douglas Food Valu, and Warehouse Discount in Arab.
Items requested include, but are not limited to, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned meats, soups, rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter, oatmeal. For those cleaning out their pantries and donating goods, please make sure items are not expired.
Check and cash donations are also accepted – checks should be made payable to United Way of Marshall County, memo: food drive, and can be mailed to 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976.
All proceeds will benefit CASA of Marshall County, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Marshall County Homeless Ministries and Marshall County Christian Services (Second Chance Food Pantry in Albertville and TESA in Arab).
To learn more about the event, to make a contribution, or to learn more about United Way of Marshall County, please visit www.unitedwaymarshall.org or call the United Way office at 256-582-4700.
