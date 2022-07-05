The Little Aggies Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 18-20 from 9-11 a.m. in Albertville Gymnasium.
The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 2-6 in the 2022-23 school year. Cost is $60 for the first player, $90 for two players or $115 for three players from the same family.
The first 150 campers who check in on July 18 will receive their own Aggie basketball.
Aggie head coaches Dylan Bunnell (varsity boys) and JD Cotten (varsity girls), their assistant coaches and Aggie boys and girls players will serve as instructors.
