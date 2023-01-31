The Albertville Museum is full of relics of times gone by. During February, the museum will feature cozy, colorful quilts handmade by mothers, daughters, grandmothers and aunts.
Area residents have contributed dozens of quilts of all colors and patterns for display during the month of February.
“We like to have varying displays of items,” said Museum Director Audrey Williams.
“We will also have many items relating to quilts and crafting on display along with the quilts.”
The quilts will be on display Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Main Street in downtown Albertville, in the former Jewel Box location.
Depression era quilts include a number of quilting trends, including the ever popular and frugal scrap quilts. These quilts typically included scraps from worn out clothing, scraps of fabric left over from other projects or traded fabrics. Women in those days favored the scrap quilts over spending money on expensive fabric.
Quilters during that era also gravitated toward lighter colors as a way to be uplifting during hard times.
Patterns popular during the 1930’s and 1940’s include the Dresden Plate, Back Porch Blooms, Hexie Flower quilt block, churn dash, bow tie and Farmer’s wife. Each pattern allowed the creator the flexibility to use whatever color combinations they chose.
Feed sacks were another popular fabric to use for quilting projects in the 1930’s. Cloth sacks in which animal feed and flour and other staples were packaged in were produced in a wide variety of cheerful prints.
Feed sack and scrap quilts generally featured colorful blocks united with neutral colored sashing, binding and backing.
Jerry Landers, a museum board member, said he and other volunteers will be creative in how they display the quilts.
Each one will feature a tag noting the pattern and crafter, if known.
One of the submitted quilts is a signature quilt. In it, each crafter created a unique block and embroidered his or her name on the block. These quilts were common among quilting bees and church groups.
Williams said the quilt show is the first of many exhibitions planned for the museum. Follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information as exhibits are planned.
