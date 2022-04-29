Jeffery Allen Wiggins
Boaz
Jeffery Allen Wiggins, 57, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at UAB Medical Center.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at New Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Simmons and Rev. Kenneth Lasseter will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Craig Smith, Billy Ramsey, Todd Humphries, Gene Hill and Jason Garmany. S. W. Pence will serve as an honorary pallbearer. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Wiggins; son; Josh Wiggins (Lindsay); grandchildren, Zachary and Zoey Wiggins; mother-in-law, Betty Sue Campbell; brothers, Rickey Wiggins (Myra) and Tim Wiggins (Teresa); sisters, Ella Mae Smith, Patsy Humphries, Sherry Kennedy (Larry) and Sadie Stone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Aline Wiggins; brothers, Jackie and Jerry Wiggins; and father-in-law, Rev. Earnest Campbell.
Joyce Estes
Boaz
Joyce Estes, 62, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Estes will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Estes (Ginger); daughter, Kimberly Estes; step-children, Terri Pruett (Larry), Jerri Baker (Chris) and Sherri Pieper (Dan); chosen son, Steve Deornellis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step -grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Bobbie Jackson (Bear), Rachel Presley (Mickey), Linda Hand Avant (Randy), Diana Brumblow (Edward), Becky Clem (Joey) and James Hand.
Mary Ann Armstrong
Horton
Mary Ann Armstrong, 68, of Horton, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her children, Micheal Armstrong (Becky), David Armstrong (Anna), and Tommy Armstrong (Donna); 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Ted Dorsett
Boaz
Ted Dorsett, 87, of Boaz, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Belchers Gap Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Rogers; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of adopted other grandchildren.
