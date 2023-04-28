ALBERTVILLE – Seven Albertville High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America have qualified to attend the National FCCLA Conference coming up in July in Denver, Colo.
Albertville’s FCCLA chapter visited Montgomery in March to attend the FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
In October, students began preparing speeches, visual boards, projects, and events for various segments of the competition. Activities included student teaching in various classrooms, volunteering with the non-profit group The Maker’s Child. The group also planned and hosted a large event the day before Valentine’s Day for families from The Maker’s Child and Albertville City Schools inclusion students. They spent numerous hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes.
“Each of them did so well. I was so impressed with them,” said Advisor and AHS teacher Brittanee Johnson. “Their attitude, enthusiasm and poise just made our program shine.”
The seven students who qualified for nationals include:
• Mariano Andres, who received first place in Chapter Service Project.
• Hong Wa NG (Daisy), who received first place in Baking and Pastry.
• Yenifer Aguilar Perez, who received third place in Culinary Arts.
• Sara Bledsoe, Madgie Bolt, and Esmeralda Rios Sebastian, who received second place in Event
Management.
• Dulce Jarquin, who received second place in Teach or Train.
Now, the students are working to raise money to support their projects being showcased at nationals. Students are fundraising to help support the cost of travel expenses.
Currently, students are selling tickets for a BBQ plate pickup scheduled for Friday, May 12, at Albertville High School. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased from any culinary or event planning student or at https://givebutter.com/AHSculinaryBBQ. Plates can be picked up between 4-6 p.m.
“With this fundraiser, students not only have a great opportunity to raise funds, but all of our AHS Culinary students will have a project-based lesson on mass food production,” said Johnson.
