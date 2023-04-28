Albertville High School’s FCCLA chapter visited Montgomery in March to attend the FCCLA State Leadership Conference. Pictured left to right on the front is AHS teacher Brittanee Johnson, Deci Williams, Emma Rhoden, Sara Bledsoe, Dulce Jarquin, Sarah Hempel, and AHS teacher Lauren Richards; back row, Caden Staton, Alex Lopez, Marino Andres, Yenifer Aguilar Perez, Hong Wa NG (Daisy), Esmeralda Rios Sebastian, and Madgie Bolt. Not pictured is Caleb Griffin.