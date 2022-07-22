This week the Marshall County Commission along with the cities of Albertville and Guntersville approved their participation in the class action opioid litigation settlement.
The settlement is with McKesson Corp. and Johnson & Johnson, and includes the State of Alabama and all of the political subunits of the state for a total of $212 million.
Though approving to participate, it is unknown at the time how much that each city or county will receive. The resolution includes that the participant has suffered harm from the opioid epidemic and the participant expresses support and agrees to the current settlement agreements.
Marshall County Attorney Clint Maze said the commission believes this is in the best interest for the county and could be used toward lots of different programs. He described that the premise of the lawsuit is to recoup money the county has already spent on drug-related and opioid-related offenses. The money could be spent on reimbursing the county on incarceration, housing of inmates and anything with overlap to the opioid crisis. It could also include and be used toward rehabilitation and inmate programs within the county jail as well as educational programs.
“We are going to be talking to the other county commissions, we are going to talk to the other sheriff’s departments, other DA’s offices and figure out how they’re addressing it,” Maze said. “Hopefully we will figure out the best way to handle it.”
