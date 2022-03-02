After the past two seasons of success for the Guntersville girl’s basketball team, it’s easy to forget that in the year’s prior, the program had struggled to find its footing and spot among the area’s elite teams.
As the 2019-20 season came to a close, the Wildcats closed out the year with a record of 4-19, losing their last 13 games.
That summer, head coach Kenny Hill came in from Scottsboro, with those questioning why he would leave a successful boys program to take over a girls team that at the time had one senior and would be starting four underclassmen.
“It’s been a journey,” Hill said following the team’s win over Sardis at the Regional final in Jacksonville. “I was at Scottsboro coaching the boys for seven years, and on a leap of faith I said I’m going to switch over to girls and go to Guntersville. Got there in June of 2020 and at that time this group of girls had played, Olivia (Vandergriff) had started as a ninth grader, Tazi (Harris) and Ivey (Marsh) played as eighth graders, they had lost their last 13 games.
“It was one of those things where people came in were saying ‘Why are you going to Guntersville? How are you going to take all that losing?’ And I was firm when I said it, ‘I ain’t going to Guntersville to lose, we didn’t come here to lose, we’re going to win Day 1.’ And I told the girls that and they believed in it.”
And win they have. In Hill’s first season the Wildcats surged to a 23-7 mark that included an area championship, along with a Sweet 16 trip. This year the Wildcats enter the Final Four in Birmingham at 28-5, having won 16-straight games.
While last year’s postseason trip was one where the team took its lumps, losing a two-point lead on the road at Carver entering the fourth quarter, eventually seeing the Rams go on to win the 5A title, it also served as a spring board for this season’s team.
With all but one player back, the Wildcats have grown physically and mentally, including junior guard Olivia Vandergriff.
After being a third-team All-State selection a year ago, Vandergriff has taken the leap, averaging 21.8 points per game and pulling in 5.6 rebounds per game, along with 105 steals entering the Final Four in Birmingham. Despite having no seniors on the team, Vandergriff has seen first hand the growth of the entire team.
“Obviously we’re a young team, last year we lost one starter, but for the most part, last year it was our year to mature and stuff,” Vandergriff said. “So this summer we really came together and we said, ‘Nothing is going to stand in our way’ so we’ve been talking about getting to this point since back then. I think just seeing all of us grow, and even skill work, because Coach Hill works on it with us so much and we train so much, we’ve all grown so much from last year.”
That sentiment was echoed by Ivey Marsh, herself an All-Regional selection in Jacksonville, who admitted that last year was at times a challenge to due to the pressure of playing varsity basketball as a freshman.
“I think last year was mainly just me and Tazi, the two freshmen last year, getting our nerves out,” Marsh said. “This year we’re getting more into ourselves.”
But it hasn’t all been easy this year, and according to Coach Hill, there were three games that stood out to him as turning points in the season.
Prior to the Christmas break, the Wildcats went on the road and lost an area game to Fairview, then during the Christmas break played in a tournament in Gulf Shores where he and the team agreed, they did not take it seriously enough.
“I really think the turning point for us was down at Gulf Shores, we didn’t take it as a business trip. We stressed this, ‘It’s business trip’ and we went down there and played a team out of Pensacola, Florida and I was very ugly to them,” Hill said. “My daughter, Tazi, the whole locker room was crying but we came back out, and the next day is when we started this streak. With a win versus Foley, and we’ve been playing our tails of since then, and they responded.”
The final moment where Hill and the team realized a deep run like this season has produced was possible was the Marshall County Tournament.
Despite the players and Hill having minimal experience in the pressure cooker that comes with county bragging rights, the team rolled to the title in front of packed gyms at Snead State.
The ‘Cats won the first two games of the tournament each by 33 points, then downed 7A rival Albertville in the title game by 15.
“We knew that we had the potential to do it, we just didn’t know,” Hill said. “I always said, ‘Are we tough enough’ I didn’t say are we good enough, I just said are we tough enough, because tough girls win games. We just kept asking ourselves, and there was a point, we won the county tournament, playing at Snead in similar environment, we’re ready. We didn’t get complacent, we just battled, and I could see this moment. We felt like we had the chance to get there, we just knew we had to be tough enough to do it.”
The Final Four trip also confirmed the team’s belief that they were a Top-4 team a season ago despite the loss to Carver, and despite the expectations placed on this season’s team. After seeing a number of games where Guntersville lost with a running clock back in the 2019-20 season, the Wildcats were often expected to do that to their opponents this season.
Those expectations were met with the 16-game winning streak, and just one game since January 7 that has been decided by single digits, the 48-46 win over Carver in the opening game of the Regional Tournament.
“It’s something we’ve been looking at since last year,” Hill said. “We thought we were at Top-4 team last year, but we ended up having to go to Carver in the Sweet 16 and were leading by two with really these same girls. We returned those four starters, and we played two sophomores and two freshmen, and of course Carver went on and walked through it and won it. We just felt like, ‘Why not us?’
“At this moment right now, they haven’t lost a game since December in a little tournament in Gulf Shores. A 16-game winning streak, they’re playing their tails off, it’s been a miraculous turnaround. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of ladies.”
Guntersville will take on Charles Henderson of Troy in today’s semifinals, slated for at 3 p.m. tip in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena.
