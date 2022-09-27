GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Absentee voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election has begun.
Angie Johnson, who serves as Marshall County Circuit Clerk and Absentee Election Manager, said absentee voting officially started Sept. 14.
Any Marshall County voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot should keep the following dates in mind:
• Nov. 1 - Last day absentee ballot applications may be returned by mail.
• Nov. 3 - Last day absentee ballot applications may be returned by hand.
• Nov. 7 - Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
• Nov. 8 - Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.
Absentee applications may be requested from Johnson by calling 256-571-7790 or may be downloaded from the state Secretary of State’s website, www.alabamavotes.gov.
Absentee voting may be completed in person at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville inside the Circuit Clerk’s Office located on the second floor. The office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Any questions concerning absentee voting should be directed to Johnson at 256-571-7790.
The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 24.
Several races for federal, state and local races will be featured on the Marshall County ballot, several of which are unopposed.
Governor
-Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (D)
-Kay Ivey (R)
-James “Jimmy”
Blake (L)
Lieutenant Governor
-Will Ainsworth (R)
-Ruth Page-Nelson (L)
U.S. Senator
-Will Boyd (D)
-Katie Britt (R)
-John Sophocleus (L)
U.S. House, District 4
-Rick Neighbors (D)
-Robert Aderholt (R)
-Johnny Cochran (L)
Attorney General
-Wendell Major (D)
-Steve Marshall (R)
State Senate, District 9
-Clay Scofield (R)
State Representative, District 26
-Ben Alford (D)
-Brock Colvin (R)
State Representative, District 27
-Herb Neu (D)
-Wes Kitchens (R)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Place 5
-Anita Kelly (D)
-Greg Cook (R)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Place 6
-Kelly Wise (R)
Secretary of State
-Pamela J. Laffitte (D)
-Wes Allen (R)
-Jason “Matt”
Shelby (L)
State Treasurer
-Young Boozer (R)
-Scott Hamond (L)
State Auditor
-Andrew Sorrell (R)
-Leigh Lachine (L)
Commissioner of Agriculture
-Rick Pate (R)
-Jason Clark (L)
Public Service Commission, Place 1
-Jeremy H. Oden (R)
-Ron Bishop (L)
Public Service Commission, Place 2
-Chip Beeker (R)
-Laura Lane (L)
State Board of Education, District 6
-Marie Manning (R)
Circuit Court Judge, 27th Judicial Circuit, Place 1
-Christopher Abel (R)
District Attorney, 27th Judicial Circuit
-Jennifer Bray (R)
Marshall County Commission Chairman
-James Hutcheson (R)
Marshall County Commission, District 1
-Ronny Shumate (R)
Marshall County Commission,
District 4
-Joey Baker (R)
Marshall County Sheriff
-Anthony Nunnelley (D)
-Phil Sims (R)
Marshall County Coroner
-Nell Hannon (D)
-Cody W. Nugent (R)
Marshall County Schools Superintendent
-Cindy S. Wigley (R)
Marshall County Board of Education, Place 1
-Laura Byars (R)
Marshall County Board of Education, Place 4
-Mark Rains (R)
Not all races for state House of Representatives and county commission will be featured on all ballots. Which race a voter will see is dependent upon where the voter resides.
There will also be 11 questions concerning the state constitution and various proposed amendments that voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no.”
Sample ballots may be viewed at www.alabamavotes.gov and will also be published in The Reporter at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.