CROSSVILLE, Ala. — The Crossville Lions didn’t get their first win of the season last year until the end of January. With a young team, mostly freshmen and sophomores, that was their only win.
So, they did the only thing that head coach Jay Shankles knew to do — go to work on fundamentals.
“The monotonous repetition of the fundamental skills is the only way to get better,” Shankles said. “Ball handling drills, passing and catching drills and shooting drills get long and boring some days. Having someone change your shooting form and starting over can be miserably frustrating to a young player. But, those things have to be done to grow and be more consistent.”
On Tuesday night, the Lions got another chance to put those efforts on display, and they matched last year’s win total in only their second game of the season by beating Gaston 53-52 in a physical contest.
“Just looking at them, they’re bigger than us at every position,” Shankles said. “That’s probably going to be the same in almost every game we play this year.”
The Lions led at the end of the first quarter and half but fell behind by the end of the third.
“Last year, falling behind meant we were probably going to lose, because we had run out of steam. We just didn’t know how to push through tired,” Shankles said.
After trailing by seven with less than four minutes to play, the Lions made stops, got rebounds and converted on the offensive end. Tired wasn’t going to cost them this opportunity.
“We really emphasized conditioning in the preseason,” Shankles said. “There were days I’m not sure they thought they were going to make it. And, honestly, some didn’t. But, we knew we had to be in better shape this year if we were going to be able to compete in the fourth quarter of games.
“Having our kids in a weight class with Coach [Riley] Edwards five days a week this year after the admin reworked our schedule has been huge. Hopefully, we will be able to maintain and stay the course throughout the games and season this year better than we did last year.”
Crossville was led by senior Kaejuan Hatley with 33 points and nine rebounds. Hatley is coming off a broken leg from football season and is working his way back into shape.
Senior Ulises Figueroa followed Hatley with 11 after being moved to the point guard position due to the effects of the flu on other team members.
