On Thursday evening, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said it had received reports of a potential threat at Sardis High School.
The unspecified threat was rumored to take place at the school on Friday.
“We have investigated the incident and do not deem it to be a credible threat at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook late Thursday. “However, extra security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of our students and faculty.”
Cpt. Josh Morgan told The Reporter Friday morning that the sheriff’s office was still looking into the situation and had no new information to release.
Look for an update to this story online and in an upcoming addition of The Reporter once more information is released by law enforcement.
