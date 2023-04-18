Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray hopes the arrest of a Scottsboro woman on internet-based sexual-related charges will remind parents to keep track of who their children speak to while online.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said his office was made aware of an adult sending inappropriate messages, images and videos to minors in the Marshall County School System and surrounding city schools in early March.
An investigation led deputies to seek warrants against Kasie Renea Stone, 40, of Scottsboro, for two counts of electronic solicitation of a child under the age of 16; transmitting obscene matter to a child by computer; and possession of obscene matter, Sims said.
Stone was arrested April 14 and housed in the Marshall County Jail until she posted a $250,000 bond on April 15.
“More charges are expected in Marshall County as well as surrounding counties,” Sims said.
“We believe there may be other victims and we encourage them to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency to make a report.”
Sims said agencies involved in the investigation include the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County DHR, Marshall County and Jackson County Child Advocacy Centers, Scottsboro Police Department, Marshall County School System and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
“Investigator Maddux did a fantastic job getting to the bottom of this case and worked hard to determine the full scope of Ms. Stone’s criminal behavior,” Bray said.
“It’s yet another example of how predators are using social media to target our young people.
“I hope Ms. Stone’s arrest reminds parents to stay vigilant and monitor their child’s internet use.”
Sims agreed.
“We take crimes against children very seriously and will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our communities,” he said. “With smartphones and app technology, our children can become targets for sexual predators. We ask that parents know what social media apps are on their children’s phones and monitored their activity.”
According to the Alabama Criminal Code, a person commits the crime of electronic solicitation of a child if he/she with the intent to commit an unlawful sex act, knowingly attempts to entice by means of internet service a child younger than 16 years old to meet with the defendant for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct for his or her benefit.
If convicted of the felony charge, Stone could face up to 20 years in prison, up to $15,000 in fines and mandated registration as a sex offender, possibly for life.
Possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony and occurs when a person knowing possessions any obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years old engaging in any type of sexual conduct.
If convicted of the Class C felony, Stone could be sentenced with up to 10 years in prison.
