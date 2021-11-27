Gaynelle Lusk
Albertville
Gaynelle Lusk, 90, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
Her family will have a private family graveside service. Rev. Clay Minor will offici-ate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Lusk, Joe Lusk (Sherry) and Lee Lusk (Nan-cy); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Carlos Ray Shores
Crossville
Carlos Ray Shores, 53, of Crossville, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service was Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Walker; children, Keaston Storm Walker (Hunter Cothran), Kayla Star Wise (Jayden Fugatt), Austin Ray Wise (Tibbie Jade Wise) and Jessica Marie Belue (Dillon Wilkerson) and 15 other children; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Shelton (Amber Hudson) and Bubba Fletcher.
