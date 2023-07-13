Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from Grant Police are investigating two suspicious deaths with the Grant city limits.
Early Thursday afternoon, deputies and officers responded to a call on JC Beck Lane near Grant in reference to an unresponsive couple. Officers arrived to find an adult man and an adult woman both unresponsive at the address.
No cause of death has been determined as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials are not ruling out suicide or drug overdose as causes of death.
Marshall County Sheriff’ Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr said at this time, investigators are “confident” this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the deaths remain under investigation and few details were available Thursday afternoon.
“Our condolences go to the families of those involved,” Sims said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.