Eric Gregory Chandler
Albertville
Eric Gregory Chandler, 35, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Monday, May 22, 2203, at Boaz Carr Chapel with burial in Walls Chapel Memory Gardens. Bro. Fred Nichols officiated.
Eric is survived by his mother, Pamela L. Chandler; children, Caitlynn Chandler, and Candan Weisner; and grandmother, JoAnne Patterson.
Carla Blanton Winfrey
Albertville
Carla Blanton Winfrey, 63, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Orourke (Bill), Chad Gibson and Jeremy Gibson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Loretta Tidwell; and brother, Walter Blanton.
The family has chosen cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Debra Kay Matthews
Boaz
Debra Kay Matthews, 61, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was at First Baptist Church of Boaz Sunday, May 21, 2023. Burial followed at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Mike Springfield officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Charles Tyler Cook; and her sister, Brenda (Michael) Liston.
Donald “Gene” Bonds
Albertville
Donald “Gene” Bonds, 82, of Albertville, died May 19, 2023, at his home. Services were Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. David Martin and Carl Bonds officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Bonds; daughters, Audria Glaze (Clarence), of Albertville, and Pamela White (Brian), of Millbrook; sister, Doris Gamble (Tom), of Horton; brother, Carl Bonds (Sue), of Horton; and three grandchildren.
Inece Miller Cook Thomas
Boaz
Inece Miller Cook Thomas of Boaz, 96, of Boaz, passed away Sunday May 14, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service was at First Baptist Church of Boaz Sunday, May 21, 2023. Burial was at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. Mike Springfield officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Joan Liston, of Blythewood, S.C., and Debra Kay Matthews, of Boaz; her husband, Lelan Thomas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John Paul Dorsett
Albertville
John Paul Dorsett, 59, of Albertville, died May 16, 2023, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Lana Diane Pickers
Albertville
Lana Diane Pickers, 75, of Albertville, passed away May 19, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove.
A date for a memorial service at Mt. Calvary will be announced at a future time.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert Pickers; son, Tyler Pickers, and daughter-in-law, Jodie Wilson; son, Todd Pickers; son, Alex Pickers and daughter-in-law, Tara Pickers; daughter Ashley Pickers; and three grandchildren.
Loverall Pounds
Boaz
Loverall Pounds, 68, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
At this time no services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Pounds is survived by his brother, Bobby Pounds (Patty); and several nieces and nephews
Richard “Dick” Holmes
Richard “Dick” Holmes died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Princeton Hospital in Birmingham.
Graveside services were Monday, May 22, 2023, at Crestview Cemetery with Bro. Bill Millican officiating. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sally; children, Rick (Susan) Holmes, Holly Holmes Williams, Ann (Rusty) Holmes Sears, and Heather (Dan) Holmes Burns; 10 grandchildren; and a sister, Mariam Martin.
Ruby A. Webb
Albertville
Ruby A. Webb, 82, of Albertville, died May 21, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at noon at Beulah Baptist church of Boaz with Bro. Tony Holcomb officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.
William Mitchell
Albertville
William Mitchell, 92, of Albertville, died May 19, 2023, at his home.
Services were Monday, May 21, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne White officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include Elouise Mitchell; daughter, Nancy Walker; sons, Jeff Mitchell and Kerry Mitchell (Angelia); six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
