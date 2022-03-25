A Deputy Marshall County Coroner was sickened while on duty and the cause is believed to be dangerous drugs.
To combat the problem and keep employees and other first responders safe, Coroner Cody Nugent sought help from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health.
“While investigating one of the many overdoses we have seen over th last few weeks, one of our deputy coroners came into contact with an unknown substance,” Nugent said.
“He started to feel bad, not anything life threatening, but felt pretty rough for several hours.
“We suspected Fentenyl was involved.”
Nugent said often times, the coroner’s office is called to scenes where much information is unknown at the time.
“We started putting two and two together and suspected he came in contact with dangerous drugs.
“We don’t go into controlled environments,” he said. “There’s literally thousands of ways to come into contact with drugs or foreign substances.
“We do use personal protective gear and gloves, but you don’t always wear gloves just to turn the doorknob, for instance. You can come into contact with drugs by inhaling them, it can get onto your clothes, or you can touch something. You may never know what you did.”
Once his deputy received a clean bill of health, Nugent began researching Narcan – naloxone - and its uses and availability.
Narcan is a nasal spray prescription drug used to treat known of suspected opioid overdoses with signs of breathing problems, severe sleepiness or unresponsiveness, according to the official Narcan website.
To administer a dose, responders peel back the package to remove the device. Place the thumb on the bottom of the plunger and two fingers on the nozzle. The nozzle is inserted into a nostril. The plunger is firmly pressed to release the dose into the patient’s nose.
“There are numerous ways to get training on how to use and administer Narcan,” Nugent said. “Narcan offers training on how to recognize suspected overdoses, how to treat and do follow up care after administering a dose.
“Everyone who has Narcan must be trained before they can use it. I’m fortunate that myself included, I have four EMTs on my staff already trained on Narcan use.”
Many police departments, fire departments and ambulance services routinely carry Narcan and have for several years, including Albertville Police and Boaz Fire and Rescue, among others.
“Everything we do is presumptive in the field,” Nugent said. “We won’t know for sure what a person has overdosed from until the lab confirms it. That can take weeks or months to get results.
“Earlier this year, we had a bunch of overdoses stemming from one Sunday. At one point that week, within about five days, we had four confirmed overdose deaths. It was a pretty grim week.”
Nugent said his office is seeing more drug-related cases than ever, and his overall caseload is increasing.
“You can’t blame it on COVID-19 anymore,” Nugent said. “The previous coroner saw an average of two homicides per year. Already this year – and we aren’t a full three months into the year yet – and I’ve worked three already. There have been 28 in my first term in office.
“We made an average of 13 or 14 runs a month under the previous coroner. I’m already up to 77 runs this year alone. It’s more than we are used to doing. I don’t know what’s causing it other than people making poor life choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.