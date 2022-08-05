This is an opinion column.
Roger Watkins wasn’t a large man physically, but he was a giant of a preacher and evangelist. Countless lives were impacted by Brother Roger’s ministry, and no telling how many souls were saved under the sound of his preaching.
On July 31, Roger, 76, dropped his robe of flesh and rose to seize the everlasting prize, spending eternity with his Lord and Savior. In Heaven, he was also reunited with his wife, Betty Sue, who passed away Jan. 7, 2021.
In the early 1990s, Brother Roger bought Christian radio station WBSA in Boaz. The station’s goal is to share the love of God through message and song. Monday morning, I listened to Roger’s son, Chris — now the station owner — and Ricky Smith, one of the station’s announcers, reminisce about Roger and his ministry.
“I met Roger 30 years ago when he asked Horizon Communications’ Mike Hardin if he knew anyone who might be interested in broadcasting Boaz football on WBSA,” Ricky said. “Mike asked Patrick [Williams] and I if we’d be interested, and 30 years later we’re still doing it.
“Roger was always great to work for. He let Patrick and I pretty much run the broadcast from the stadium. Once he got the equipment set up, he would sit back, get a hamburger or popcorn and wait until the game was over and break down the equipment. I think it was only after about 20 years did he trust us with the equipment.
“He’d just show up for our roasted peanuts we always bring, eat peanuts for a while and usually by the end of the first quarter we didn’t see him anymore.
“Roger was a great man, as well as a great preacher and singer. It was mentioned at his funeral that back in the day, he would preach as many as 35 revivals a year. The impact he made on countless lives during his time as a pastor and evangelist is immeasurable. Roger will be missed, and I am happy to have called him a friend.”
I can’t remember how many revivals Roger preached for us at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community, but I enjoyed them all.
During one of his messages, he started preaching about televangelists. “Go ahead and send your money to them TV preachers instead of your local church,” Roger said. “But when you die, have them call that TV preacher to come and preach your funeral and not me, because I’m not if you don’t tithe to your church.”
My late uncle, Curtis Reeves, served as Liberty Baptist’s choir director for more than 60 years. One of Curtis’ favorite songs was “I’m a Millionaire,” and Brother Roger came to love as it well during the revivals he spent with us.
“Y’all sing that song at my funeral, and if I don’t rise up out of that casket, then you’ll know I’m gone,” Roger said.
Brother Roger could bless you with his preaching, singing and playing the piano. Chris said his father learned his style of playing from the late Rosa Nell Spear Powell, a member of the legendary Southern Gospel group the Speer Family. Both of them are now buried in the cemetery of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Aroney.
Roger Dale Watkins was a fearless man of God who preached the unchanging truths of the Holy Bible, and he didn’t sugarcoat it for anyone. In these perilous times we’re living, we need more preachers with the boldness and compassion Roger had.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
