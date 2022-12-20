GRANT, Ala. — Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators continue their probe into a fatal shooting.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, deputies responded to a home on Elkins Road in Grant at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and few details have been released.
A body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. No names of the victim or any suspects have been released by Sims as of Tuesday morning.
