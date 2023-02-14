When the state lawmakers convene next month, Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield said he expects a special session will be called, just to deal with the second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds, as the Legislature did last year with the initial ARPA money.
Alabama has $1 billion coming in this second round of federal funding to help states recover from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Scofield said. The session begins March 7, he said, and he predicted a recess, then the special session to isolate dealing with ARPA funds from other legislation.
“The thought behind that is, it keeps any politics from being played with $1 billion,” Scofield said. He said the state treasury will give guidelines on what the money can be spent for, which includes water, sewer, and broadband projects.
“Obviously, I’m very interested in getting more money for broadband in this round,” Scofield said.
“We’ve been very successful in our broadband grants and programs and managed to hook a lot more people up.
“If I could get another couple hundred million for broadband, we could hook a lot more folks up,” he said.
In regular session, as they work on regular budgets, Scofield expected lawmakers to be “very watchful.”
“We have some one-time surplus money because of all the federal money that’s come into the state,” he said. “It’s gone through the process, so we have about a $2.7 billion surplus in Alabama.
“Most of that is one-time money, so obviously we want to be very conservative with that.
“I think it would be wise and prudent for us to put that money away into a trust fund,” Scofield said, until there’s a clearer picture of where the economy is headed.
“Hopefully, inflation will come back down, but there’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “I think we need to be very mindful, prudent and conservative in how we use that surplus.”
Scofield said another priority in the upcoming session is maintaining a job-building incentive program.
“The Alabama Jobs Act is back up for renewal,” he said. He called the state incentive program “very successful.
“We have managed to utilize (it) to bring a lot more jobs to Alabama – frankly, higher-paying jobs,” Scofield said. “The jobs that we have recruited to Alabama through the use of the jobs act, those jobs pay 36% more per job average.”
“That is a priority for our caucus, to renew those incentives,” he said.
“We continue to look at ways to strengthen our election laws in Alabama, protecting people’s individual votes, making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Scofield said.
“We’ll probably be coming with another package to make sure Alabama’s elections are safe.”
Scofield said last week that he was planning for a zoom call with as many members of the caucus as could participate, so they can, as a group, go over planned legislation they will offer for the upcoming session.
“Hopefully, we can identify good bills, pro-growth bills, conservative bills, that we can make a priority for our caucus.”
