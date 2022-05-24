The Marshall County Board of Education approved a new capital project with Ward-Scott Architecture during its meeting May 19 to relocate the system’s central office. The Wright Property Central Office project consists of four buildings including a central office, Pre-K facility, materials maintenance building and a bus shop.
The property is located behind the Walmart Supercenter in Guntersville. The new central office will include a large meeting room that will seat around 260 people along with four different quadrants for the various departments.
The Pre-K facility will consist of two classrooms, with one being for those with special needs. The classroom will have a private sensory area for students. It will also have a joint play area outside along with space to teach outdoors.
The current central office will become a part of the new training facility being built for the Marshall Technical School. The school is working with Snead State Community College in an effort to enhance the opportunities for Marshall County students for their future in the workforce.
The board also discussed renovations at the Douglas campus that would add a new multi-purpose gymnasium and new restrooms at their football stadium. The gymnasium would feature a weight room facing the high school and a stage for speakers or performances.
The meeting concluded with the approval of new hires as well as resignations and retirements among the staff of the various schools. These are listed below.
New hires:
1. Kyle Redmond, teacher, Douglas High School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
2. Riley Patrick Smith, teacher Douglas High School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
3. Braedy McCoy, teacher, Douglas High School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
4. Maura McCullars, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Retirements and resignations:
1. Chase Burch, teacher, Douglas High School, resignation effective May 27.
2. Adam Lawrence, teacher, Douglas High School, resignation effective May 27.
3. Darby Huguley-Allen, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, resignation effective May 27.
4. Patti Blackstone, psychometrist, Marshall County Schools , retirement/resignation effective June 1.
5. Matt Wright, maintenance worker, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective May 31.
6. Jessica Smith, CNP stock clerk/custodian, DAR Campus, resignation effective May 27.
7. Jessica Cavender, teacher, DAR Elementary School, resignation effective June 1.
8. Taylor Roberson, pre-k auxiliary teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective May 27.
9. Jenifer McClendon, teacher, DAR High School, resignation effective May 27.
10. Brittney Elliott, temporary long-term substitute, resignation effective May 27.
11. Karla Juarez Hernandez, home visitor, Parents As Teachers, Marshall County Schools , resignation effective May 27.
12. Lisa Murray, home visitor, Parents As Teachers, Marshall County Schools , resignation effective May 27.
13. Bianca Espitia, home visitor, Parents As Teachers, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective May 27.
14. Ashley Oliver, home visitor, Parents As Teachers, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective May 27.
15. Michelle Rogers, temporary long-term substitute, Douglas Middle School, resignation effective May 27.
16. Molly Lauderdale, counselor, Douglas High School, retirement/resignation effective Oct. 1, pending state approval of all paperwork.
