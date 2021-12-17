GUNTERSVILLE – The Albertville-Guntersville rivalry has seen each team host the series once this season, and both times, the home team has come away with a sweep.
After Albertville earned a pair of narrow wins back in late November, host Guntersville used a pair of dominant fourth quarters Thursday to return the favor.
The Wildcats took the girl’s game by a 60-49 final, followed by a 57-34 win for the boys in the nightcap.
“Having most of our girls back really helped,” Guntersville girls coach Kenny Hill said after the win. “Getting everybody back and ready to roll was key.”
Through the first two and a half quarters of the girls game, it was a back and forth game that looked like it may come down to the buzzer like the first meeting did. Then the game turned into a series of runs that saw Guntersville make the last, biggest surge.
Tied 32-32 in the third, Guntersville found some breathing room with a 7-0 surge before Albertville cut the lead to three, 39-36. But a Tazi Harris buzzer beater to end the third put the lead Guntersville lead at five going to the fourth.
Out of the break, the Aggies took their turn at a run, opening with a 6-0 burst to take the lead 42-41.
But from there it was all Wildcats, with Guntersville’s defensive pressure forcing turnovers which led to easy baskets in transition, particularly for Harris and Olivia Vandergriff. From a 42-41 Albertville lead, the Wildcats dominated down the stretch with a 16-2 run that made it 57-44 with just over a minute left, putting the game out of reach.
“They’re going to play hard,” Hill said of Albertville early in the fourth. “But we adjusted when we needed to adjust and made the right plays … I think we played really good in spurts tonight.”
The win pushed Guntersville to 11-3 on the year entering weekend play, while Albertville dropped to 5-4 after an overtime loss to Fort Payne earlier in the week.
In the boy’s game that followed, Guntersville was determined not to let a slow start doom them again after a loss at Boaz earlier in the week, and threw a curveball at the Aggies by opening the game in a zone, while also utilizing full-court pressure.
“I thought them coming out zone was really good by Coach Self mixing it up,” Albertville coach Dylan Bunnell said. “We kind of thought they’d come play a lot of man and they didn’t, we weren’t ready for that. They had a lot to do with that, but I also think we did. We weren’t able to get organized early.”
That defensive pressure helped the Wildcats jump to a 15-8 lead after one thanks to a Cooper Davidson three just before the buzzer, helping him to a game-high 22 points.
That lead swelled to 11 at the halftime break after a 13-9 edge in the second to make it 28-17 for the Wildcats.
“We challenged them,” Self said of his team’s first half. “We challenged them Tuesday after that game, and challenged them extremely at practice (Wednesday) … We’re going to play Wildcat basketball and get after people. Tuesday we had a let-down, but we battled back and found a way to come out tonight and play really hard.”
But out of the halftime break, Albertville put together its best stretch of the game, opening the third on a 12-6 run to make it 34-29 late in the period.
That was as close as the Aggies got, with the Wildcats closing the third on a 6-0 run to stretch the lead back to 11, then roaring in the fourth, holding Albertville to just five points while Davidson and Brandon Fussell teamed up to put the game away.
“We have the best two guards, I’ve said it from the very beginning in the preseason,” Self said of the pair. “When they play the way they played tonight, they prove it. When you have a lead, you go to your experienced guards.”
Guntersville climbs to 8-4 on the season entering this weekend’s games, while Albertville falls to 7-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.