Join Country Music Association (CMA) and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt at Sand Mountain Amphitheater on April 29.
Rising star Kameron Marlowe will open the show and kick off an unforgettable night of country music at Sand Mountain Amphitheater.
The Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience. This show, which will include Tritt’s band, will allow attendees to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and “Best of Intentions.” Tritt will also perform favorites from his new album, "Set in Stone," released this year. Plan to sing along with Tritt’s vast catalog of crowd favorites like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” and “Here’s a Quarter" — songs that have created a devoted fan base that continues to sell out shows across the globe.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at sandmountainamphitheater.com.
For hotel information visit explorelakeguntersville.com/stay/hotels, and for RV park information visit sandmountainpark.com/rv-park.
The amphitheater is located at 700 SMPA Blvd. Albertville, AL 35950.
About Travis Tritt:
Tritt's musical style is defined by mainstream country and Southern rock influences. He signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1989 (now Warner Records), releasing seven studio albums and a greatest hits package for the label between then and 1999. In the 2000s, he released three studio albums with Columbia Records and one for the now-defunct Category 5 Records.
Seven of his albums (counting the Greatest Hits album) are certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); the highest-certified is 1991's It's All About to Change, is certified triple-platinum. Tritt has also charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including five number ones—"Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Can I Trust You With My Heart," "Foolish Pride," and "Best of Intentions"—and 15 additional top ten singles.
Tritt received two Grammy Awards for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals—in 1992 for "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'," a duet with Marty Stuart, and in 1998 for "Same Old Train," a collaboration with Stuart and nine other artists. He received four awards from the CMA and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992.
Twitter: twitter.com/travistritt
Instagram: www.instagram.com/realtravistritt
Facebook: www.facebook.com/travistritt
About Kameron Marlowe:
In June 2019, Marlowe independently released his debut song, "Giving You Up," and followed it with "Take You up on It" in Oct. By April 2020, "Giving You Up" had amassed over 15 million on-demand streams, and Marlowe signed a management deal with AMG. That same month, he unveiled a music video for the song, which later premiered on CMT's 12 Pack Countdown. In May 2020, Marlowe signed a songwriting deal with Sony Music Entertainment®/ATV Music Publishing™.
On June 26, 2020, Sony Music Nashville announced that Marlowe had signed a recording deal with its Columbia Nashville imprint. Marlowe released his first song through the label, "Burn 'Em All," on the same day. On September 30, 2021, "Giving You Up" was certified Gold by the RIAA, becoming Marlowe's first song to earn a certification.
