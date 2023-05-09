An Albertville man faces charges of illegal possession of obscene matter.
According to Albertville Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives received a cyber tip on April 14.
The tip led to the home of Micah Scott Johnston, 58, of Albertville.
After probable cause was established, a search warrant was executed on May 3 at his home. During the investigation, a cell phone was seized, and a forensic download of the device revealed Johnston was in possession of obscene matter.
Johnston was arrested on May 4 and transported to the Albertville City Jail. He was later transferred to the Marshall County Jail where he was booked on two counts of possession of child pornography. He was released the same day after posting a $40,000 bond.
