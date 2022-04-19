Patricia Claburn
Boaz
Patricia Claburn, 74, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. Morris Stephens officiated the service. Pallbearers were Bernie Claburn, Gary Fleming, Shannon Claburn, Steve Sampson, Terry Foshee and Phillip Reaves. Honorary pallbearers were The Golden Girls. The family received friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Claburn is survived by her husband, Hoyt Claburn; children, Thomas and Tawnya Brooks, Chris and Tammy Brooks, Hillary and Anton Braynov, Heather and Tom Backus and Romona Simmons; grandchildren, Katie and Nathan Brooks, Colby Brooks, Nicole, Elliot and Kaylee Braynov, Mahran Warren and Lucy and Alex Backus; great-grandchildren, Mary Faith and Ian Brooks; and brothers and sisters, David Wrenn (Cindy), Linda Skillman (Tom) and Martha Denman (Steve).
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jesse Brooks; parents, Dee and Isabell Sampson; brothers, Bobby, L. T. and Jackie Sampson and Frank Wrenn; and sister, Peggy Millican.
Margaret “Elaine” Hawkins
Albertville
Margaret “Elaine” Hawkins, 63, of Albertville, died April 13, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Monday, April 18, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Freddy Kenner officiating. Burial was in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Kayla Bearden (Evan); son, Kenneth Vaughn (Sarah Amburgey); sisters, Wilma Gail Perry and Carolyn Selvage; brother, J.W. Camp (Beth); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Linda Carol Knott
Boaz
Linda Carol Knott, 74, of Boaz, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Diversicare of Boaz.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Maddox (Aaron); sons, Tony Knott and Kerry Dale Knott; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, James Dalbert Brooks.
No services have planned at this time; the family has chosen cremation.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Linda Smith
Albertville
Linda Smith, 84, of Albertville, died April 15, 2022, at her home.
Graveside service were at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Allen (Charles Allen Jr.); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Marjorie Monroe
Boaz
Marjorie Monroe, 83, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Red Apple Baptist Church. Rev. Charlie Alldridge will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Monroe (Caroline), Dennis Monroe (Michelle), Kathy Brown and Debbie Sampson (Pete); 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, George Clemens (Betty Kaye).
Randall Word
Crossville
Mr. Randall Word, 74, of Crossville, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Funeral services were Friday, April 15, 2022, from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ricky Williams officiating. Burial was in Dekalb Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Word; sons, Randy (Angelia) Word, Brandon (Melissa) Word, and Brandon (Jennifer) Carson; sister, Diane (Donnie) Claxton; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Shirley Peters Pullen
Boaz
Mrs. Shirley Peters Pullen, 79, of Boaz, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Pleasant Hill #1 Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Campbell and Bro. Kevin Brooks officiating. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Pullen is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne “Bobby” Pullen; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Pullen, Chris and Carol Pullen, and Brian and Cindy Pullen, all of Boaz; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel (Sarah) Peters, of Albertville; sisters, Audrey (Austin) Williams and Melinda (David) Ennis, all of Albertville, and Louis Ennis of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
