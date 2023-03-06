By Carolyn Davis
RSVP Director
We have had our rain, but the sun is shining at our RSVP office. We are getting busy and loving every minute of it. If you haven’t called or come by, I’m looking for you.
I want to highlight our computer group this week. They have been by and completely updated our computer lab and are ready to get things going in there.
We are going to have an “Open House” on Monday, March 20th – 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in our computer lab at our facility at 19272 Hwy 431 (just across the big river bridge in Guntersville)
We are wanting to provide various services to the residents of Marshall County. We are looking for people who want to teach or assist in teaching, maintain and/or repair technical equipment, establish a PC User Group or just learn how to use these devices - computers, cell phones, pads and/or tablets.
If you have any interest In computers or want to develop an interest, this is the place to people to see.
Carolyn Davis is the director of Marshall County RSVP.
