Snead State will be hosting a volleyball coaching clinic this Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Coaches of all levels are invited to come learn from some of Alabama’s top coaches including Judy Green, who has coached at Birmingham-Southern and Alabama; Jon Moseley, who has coached at UAH, West Georgia and Shorter; Angie Reavis, who has coached at Snead State and Gadsden State; Courtney Brothers, who has coached at Gadsden State; and Holly Richards, who has coached at UAH and Mississippi State.
The entry fee is $50 per person. For more details, email Cristie Brothers at cristie.brothers@snead.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.