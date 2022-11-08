SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Kayden Tarvin has been delivering big performances in the circle for the Sardis varsity softball team since she was an eighth-grader.
With her senior season on the horizon, the daughter of Brian and Stacey Tarvin achieved one of her career goals on Nov. 4 when she signed a scholarship with Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and faculty packed the SHS library to celebrate the moment with Tarvin.
“This is the ultimate goal. This is everything they work for in life, and you just want all of them to choose the right school and enjoy it,” said Leslie Pickette, of Oxford, who has worked seven years as Tarvin’s private pitching coach.
Pickette said the biggest improvement Tarvin’s made is her confidence level.
“It’s come leaps and bounds since I first met her,” Pickette said. “Kayden throws all the moving pitches with great speed and spin. Shivers is getting a good one, that’s for sure.”
Greg Shivers is Central Alabama’s head coach. Pickette played for Shivers and then completed her career at the University of Mobile. She’s been a private pitching coach for 11 years.
“I like the way Kayden competes,” Shivers said. “She really likes to compete, and she spins the ball really well. She gives you a chance to win every time you put her in the circle, and that’s what we’re looking for in our pitchers. We think she can come in and do a really good job for us.
“We expect her to be one of our better pitchers. We’re expecting big things out of her, and I’m sure she’ll do a great job.”
Shivers said he likes to have four to six pitchers on his roster. His 2022-23 team has four. He’s in his 23rd season as CACC’s head coach.
“It’s been great to see how Kayden’s progressed from year to year,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “I think this year is going to be the best year she’s ever had.
“For me, the last thing she needed was confidence. She’s got the speed, she’s got the movement and she can hit her spots. Confidence is her big thing, and she needs to exude more of that as she continues on. She’s got everything she needs.”
Tarvin has excelled for Sardis teams that won Etowah County and area tournament championships. She’s helped the Lions advance to the regional tournament every year of her career except 2020, when it was cancelled due to COVID-19. In 2019 and 2021, the Lions reached the Class 5A State Tournament.
In 2022, Sardis finished third in the East Regional, losing to Moody in the consolation finals. All of Lee’s Sardis teams have qualified for the regional tournament, except for the COVID-shortened season.
“We’ve got everyone back, so we’ve got a really good chance this year as well, but you have to be playing good at the right time,” Lee said. “Our area is even tougher this year. As we’re transitioning, we’ve picked up Southside over Crossville.”
Sardis, Boaz, Douglas and Southside will compete in 5A, Area 13 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.