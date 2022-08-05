A school resource officer at Asbury School was able to summon help just before he died Friday.
Dozens of officers from surrounding agencies swarmed the school’s halls, searching for a male shooter who was holding five people hostage.
The siege ended with no other loss of life and the gunman was taken into custody following a brief standoff in a classroom.
Sounds like something straight off the nightly news, doesn’t it?
Spoiler alert … it was only a drill, a mock shooting exercise designed to bring together first responders from across the area to train together in case the unthinkable happens in our own backyard.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the exercise was the first of its kind in many years in the area and he was happy with the results.
“We have not trained together since I’ve been sheriff,” Sims said. “Especially not with outside agencies like this.
“Things went well. I saw a lot of good things, and I saw some areas where we can improve.”
Sims said the initial call was dispatched at 9:21 a.m. Friday. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first to arrive at 9:30 a.m.
Albertville Police responded at 9:31 a.m. and the officers began work searching the school for the alleged active shooter at 9:36 a.m.
Officers from Albertville and Guntersville Police departments responded with deputies from Marshall and DeKalb counties. Officials from Madison and Morgan counties watched the drill.
School officials recorded the events and the search as it unfolded, and the video will be distributed to any interested police agencies, Sims said.
Principal Clay Webber and staff members Laura Sharp, Amanda Webber, Marie Chastain and Eric Rainer posed as hostages.
They were barricaded in a classroom with the alleged shooter, who claimed the school and teachers had “done his son wrong.”
“It was crazy,” Clay Webber said.
Chastain agreed.
“It was intense,” she said. “It really gets to you. It all happened so fast.”
Rainer said he was surprised how realistic the exercise was.
“When they said (the shooter) had his gun cocked, the police were at the door in no time. We were all stunned.”
Officers reported having difficulty hearing the shooter as they attempted to negotiate with him to release the hostages. That, Sims said, is part of what happens in the real world.
“This was more lifelike than we expected,” Clay Webber said. “It was really enlightening to hear the negotiator. As the police made entry into the classroom, it really got your blood pumping.
“Being able to see a real-life scenario like this play out was good for our staff.”
Teachers and staff members were held in an “off limits” area of a hallway where they could see officers conduct the searches.
Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley said she appreciated first responders’ work Friday to make the simulation happen.
“We’ve done all we can do on our end over the summer,” Wigley said. “We formed and held meetings with our safety task force. We’ve ordered equipment for our SROs. We want them to be as equipped as possible.
“If I have to sell cupcakes to be able to get SROs equipment, I will.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the department will not apologize for holding such realistic training.
“We won’t apologize for being prepared,” Guthrie said. “We won’t apologize for holding training events like this one. In fact, we plan to hold at least two more this year. Both of those will be with more complex, more realistic scenarios.
“The next one will include high school students – with their parents’ permission – but no younger students will be on campus.
“We are not going to apologize for training and being ready. If our training keeps one person from coming to a school and shooting someone, it is all worth it.”
