This article is a religious column.
Change. Transition.
These words can taste like vinegar, as moving from one season of life to another can be difficult. Let’s be real...moving from one day to another can be difficult.
It stood out to me recently in a movie I was watching how a transitional period in the main character’s life was packaged nicely within a music montage. The day in/day out steps taken to move forward from one point to the other weren’t laid out in detail, so it made it seem like weeks of development were happening in a few minutes.
Isn’t it inspiring to watch Rocky get to the point where he can run up those steps swiftly? Doesn’t it make you feel like you need a makeover when you watch the rags-to-riches glow up for the princess wannabe?
And that’s what we want, isn’t it?
That’s what I want, at least. A jam session soundtrack and spliced scenes.
I can visualize the next mountaintop—the next dream that I feel the Lord is leading me to—but I don’t want to look intently at the next step. The next monotonous step. So, if the daily, necessary, and often boring baby steps could be set to a cool song and just meld together quickly, that would be amazing. Just saying.
But we don’t have a jam session going on around us that splices together the highlights of the daily grind. We don’t have a smooth segue option to choose to bypass the necessary processes of change.
But what we do have is grace. Amazing grace.
The same God who is waiting in tomorrow for us is taking all these little steps along the way with us, too. He goes before us and makes the way smooth as we choose to honor Him, to acknowledge Him.
The monotonous and sometimes painful pieces of the process aren’t parts of life we should wish away with a complaining attitude. They are the footprints that someone may be following as a guide on how to get through the part of the journey we just completed.
So, I encourage you to create your own jam session today...living life one step at a time to the beat of your praise. They may not help you to reach the next mountaintop more swiftly, but gratitude and worship can certainly make the journey a lot more fun.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
