BOAZ, Ala. — 431 Sports Arena in Boaz is sponsoring its 36th annual Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The annual spectacular is the favorite event of the year for arena owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, who is proud to provide the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with belltime at 8:30. Tickets are $5 for adults, college students and high school students. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under.
Henry said Santa Claus is going to be a special guest Saturday night. The arena is also giving a free gift to all children ages 11-and-under.
The arena’s tradition of giving away bicycles and toys is continuing Saturday, and Henry said he also has some $10, $15 and $20 gift cards from local merchants to give away.
“We appreciate all our local sponsors and how they help us throughout the year,” Henry said. “Boaz Discount Drugs is going to be handing out Bibles on Saturday night. I think they do that through Sardis Baptist Church.”
Among the highlights of the 10-match card are a 30-man battle royal and a match featuring Circus of Chaos, who have become fan favorites at 431 Arena this year.
Henry offers a pro wrestling school at the arena for any man or woman who is interested in a career in the sport.
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for more information about the Christmas Spectacular or the wrestling school.
