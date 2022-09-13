Call it a cliché, or stating the obvious, but life certainly moves fast.
At this time a year ago, we didn’t know it yet, but my wife was nearly two months pregnant with our first child, a son named Bennett who joined us this past March right as basketball season wrapped up.
Before we found that news out, my wife had started a new job up in Huntsville, and things seemed to be settling in for us on Sand Mountain, our home for coming up on three years, and the place we bought our first house together.
But that new job for her led to an even better job offer over in the Decatur/Athens area, the type of job you couldn’t say no to, and we sadly knew our time in Sand Mountain was coming to an end.
And for me, that means unfortunately giving up the Sports Editor spot here at The Reporter, my favorite newspaper job and newspaper team I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with.
I can’t even begin to thank Shannon Allen, Daniel Taylor, and the rest of the staff here for allowing me to take over as the Sports Editor back in the winter of 2020, and for you the readers to allow me the honor of getting to cover your teams, athletes, and schools in that span.
I’ve been extremely lucky to have covered a number of great teams, including state champions in both boys and girls’ basketball, teams that reached the national tournament from Snead State, and countless classic games and big events, from volleyball, to golf, to playoff football, I truly got to experience it all in my not-long-enough time here.
While the games are an awesome perk of the job, and often didn’t feel like work, what I’ll miss most are the people I’ve met at this job, and just getting to talk with fans, coaches, administrators about their teams. Whether that was going to a game at West End and the band director asking what I thought their chances were that night in football, or just talking basketball with Coach Self, Coach Bunnell, Coach Hill, or any of the other bright basketball minds here. Or even getting some good-natured ribbing from the trainers and coaches at Albertville after the entire staff here whiffed on the Backyard Brawl Pick ‘Em selection.
That’s the part of the job you don’t hear about, or get to read about in print and online, but it’s the part of the job that makes you truly feel like a part of the community, and that you hope shows people you do care about their teams, because even in my short time here, I can see how deeply the people here care about those teams.
The area and its teams will always have a special place with me, and I’ll absolutely be rooting for them and checking in on them, even with the move up north.
So again, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for reading, thank you for taking the time to comment on stories, be it good or bad, and thank you for helping make me feel like part of this community during my time at The Reporter.
