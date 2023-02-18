The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department presented its Lifeguard of the Year award to Colby Croghan on Jan. 26.
Croghan has been a lifeguard for Boaz for three full years and has completed four summers for the city.
He became interested in lifeguarding after watching a cousin perform the job.
“I have always enjoyed swimming,” Croghan said. “At that time, my older cousin Caden was a lifeguard, and I thought it was the coolest thing. I couldn’t wait to apply.”
Croghan has made around 30 saves during his career.
Seeing children have fun at the pool during the summer is the best part of the job to Croghan.
“I always think back to the times my mom would take me to the pool,” he said. “In the summer, when I was younger, I would have a blast all day long. I would be swimming and going off the diving board to see how high I could go. It would be just a great day all around.”
Croghan said the hardest thing about his job is trying to keep people from constantly breaking the rules.
“When you are having tons of people in the pool, it can be very chaotic trying to watch your zone,” he said. “Then making sure no one is drowning or in need of help somewhere else in the pool.”
Croghan has been a shift lead for the department’s lifeguards for four months.
“You have to figure out how to be a great guy while also having to be the bad guy sometimes,” he said of the position. “There’s nothing greater than cutting up and having fun with co-workers on a slow day. However, when it comes to getting stuff done, you have to be able to stand up straight and make sure the lifeguards are getting things done.
“When it’s time to work, have respect for your co-workers and be fair to everyone. This way, they will listen to you when you tell them what needs doing and look to you as a leader. That’s what a shift lead is — they are not boss or someone in charge but a leader.”
Croghan believes the experience he’s gained as a lifeguard will help him when he pursues a career in EMS.
“Lifeguarding has taught me greatly on how to be patient, compassionate and sympathetic working with thousands of patrons,” Croghan said.
“Over the years, I have learned from talking in a sweet tone to a little kid while putting a Bandaid on their finger, and then being ready to act quickly, precisely and loudly with our more serious emergencies. I have dealt with all kinds at the pool.”
Croghan had to learn protocols for COVID-19 his first year on the job and then work through the pandemic. Over the past year, he dealt with a lifeguard shortage.
“Learning how to make things work with a staff shortage meant long hours on the stand,” he said. “Making sure everyone does their part can be tough, but it’s something you work through.
“I will tell you this — cleaning the swings every time a kid got up for another one to sit down 10 seconds later was not fun. We went through lots of disinfectant spray keeping the Old Mill Park splash pad and playground clean during the pandemic.”
Croghan said lifeguards spend many hours training, including a weekly 500-yard swim and bi-monthly in-service sessions where they practice rescue skills, first aid and CPR with AED.
Croghan offered advice for new lifeguards.
“You definitely need to be good with people,” he said. “So much of our job is speaking to and working with the public. That includes answering the telephone politely or answering simple questions out by the pool. Sometimes you might have to talk to a big group all at once.
“Always have a big smile on your face and greet everyone as they come in. It really goes a long way, and you never know when someone is having a bad day and what a simple, ‘hello, how are you,’ can do for someone.”
He also offered advice for lifeguards looking to become a shift lead.
“It can be a stressful job, as you’re the one everyone goes to when something goes wrong,” Croghan said. “You’re also the one trying to keep things from going wrong.
“Have great communication with co-workers and have respect for everyone you work with, and they’ll have the same for you. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been able to ask a co-worker to handle something for me while I was busy with another task.
“It’s a fun and challenging position that I have always thought very highly of when I was just a normal guard, and it’s an honor to have been made one.”
Croghan thanked Boaz Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard and Kasey Chamblee for giving him a chance and hiring him when he was 16.
“Fast forward a year and a half, and we get a new aquatics director, Todd Russell,” Croghan said. “He has been one of the best, most caring and all-around great bosses I’ve ever had. He has always been there for me and in my corner.
“He’s helped me greatly when I was going through personal life troubles and getting me hours when I could work. He has been someone I could always go to in times of need, and so has Ms. Kasey.
“It’s three years later and I’m 19, and I like to think I’ve matured quite a bit. A lot of it has been because of these three amazing people in my life that never gave up on me and were always there for me.”
