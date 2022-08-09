Boaz City Council members learned Monday the city had earned a clean fiscal audit.
Connie Taylor of Phillips Financial Advisors LLC presented the 2019-2020 fiscal year audit, which Taylor characterized as unmodified, or without issues needing to be addressed.
She said the report was “very good,” particularly in light of 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, a lot of businesses had economic hardships,” Taylor said. “But even with the uncertainty, the city of Boaz weathered it well.”
The audit showed a slight increase in sales tax revenue, $9.923 million in 2020, up from $9.861 in 2019.
Long-term debt also increased with the city taking $8.145 million in bonds to finish the recreation center construction, work at Old Mill Park and improvements to the former outlet center.
In other business, council members learned work on replacing a railroad crossing on Willow Road has been postponed until Oct. 10 when city schools go on fall break.
Superintendent of Streets Kenny Smith said he had hoped work would be completed before students returned to school last week as the crossing is heavily travelled by buses and parents. However, the work could not be completed and even though officials had considered rerouting buses around the work, postponement became the only viable option, Smith said.
• Council members heard various department reports, including:
• The Boaz Fire Department answered eight fire calls; 145 emergency medical calls; one hazardous condition (no fire) call; 20 service calls; six good intent calls; five false alarm calls; and three special incident type calls during the month of July.
• The Boaz Street Department disposed of 85 loads of limbs, 57 loads of refuse, 11 loads of leaves and 64 bags of litter during July.
• The Boaz Senior Center served 1,436 meals – 820 to homebound clients and 616 at the center. Officials made 518 trips on two buses and two vans to take clients shopping, to medical appointments, delivering good and picking up clients to come to the center during July.
• The Boaz Public Library reported 7,860 items were checked out; 1,689 items were digitally downloaded; 1,921 internet uses; 97 new patrons registered; and 3,880 total library visits were logged in July.
• The Boaz Recreation Center reported 35 divers and 630 swimmers participated in the ARPA District II swimming and diving competition July 7-9. Water aerobics, swim lessons and yoga classes are ongoing. Adult softball league registration will last through Aug. 31; youth soccer, youth volleyball and youth flag football leagues registration will end Aug. 10.
